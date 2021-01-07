Will Holden, Rock Ya-Sin Ruled Out Saturday Against The Bills; DeForest Buckner Questionable

» Buckner suffered an ankle injury in practice on Dec. 17, and played more of a limited role in that week's win over the Houston Texans (but still had three sacks that day and was named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week). He's returned to his usual role the last two weeks against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars, however, logging two sacks in last Sunday's regular season finale against Jacksonville. Buckner was estimated to be a non-participant in the first two walkthrough practices this week; Buckner also sat out the first two practices last week, however, and Reich has indicated the team is just being overly cautious with his nagging ankle injury. If Buckner is limited or can't play on Saturday against the Bills, then Grover Stewart and Taylor Stallworth could be counted on to play larger roles at defensive tackle, while Denico Autry and Tyquan Lewis could also find themselves lined up inside at the three technique spot more often. The Colts also have three defensive tackles — Kameron Cline, Chris Williams and Rob Windsor — on their practice squad if needed.