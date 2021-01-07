Who's In, Who's Out

Will Holden, Rock Ya-Sin Ruled Out Saturday Against The Bills; DeForest Buckner Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that tackle Will Holden and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin have been ruled out of Saturday’s 2020 Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is questionable, while safety Khari Willis has cleared the league's concussion protocol.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that tackle Will Holden and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin have been ruled out of Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is questionable, while safety Khari Willis has cleared the league's concussion protocol.

RULED OUT

» Holden suffered an ankle injury in last Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers; he was starting in place of Anthony Castonzo, who has since been placed on injured reserve, also with an ankle injury. The Colts last Sunday, in their 2020 regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, started 10th-year veteran Jared Veldheer at left tackle, who was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad before the game. Veldheer, who reverted to the Colts' practice squad this week, remains an option at left tackle on Saturday against the Bills. Other options at left tackle for the Colts include Chaz Green on the active roster and Carter O'Donnell or J'Marcus Webb on the practice squad; the team could also elect to move left guard Quenton Nelson over to left tackle and utilize Danny Pinter or Joey Hunt (active roster) or Jake Eldrenkamp or Sam Jones (practice squad) at left guard.

» Ya-Sin suffered a concussion in the Colts' Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and ended up sitting out last Sunday's Week 17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was estimated as a non-participant in the first two days of walkthrough sessions this week. With Ya-Sin out Saturday, then, depending on his status, T.J. Carrie (ankle/shoulder), Tremon Smith or Isaiah Rodgers could be in line for added snaps at cornerback, while the team also has two cornerbacks — Andre Chachere and Will Sunderland — on its practice squad if needed.

——————

QUESTIONABLE

» Buckner suffered an ankle injury in practice on Dec. 17, and played more of a limited role in that week's win over the Houston Texans (but still had three sacks that day and was named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week). He's returned to his usual role the last two weeks against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars, however, logging two sacks in last Sunday's regular season finale against Jacksonville. Buckner was estimated to be a non-participant in the first two walkthrough practices this week; Buckner also sat out the first two practices last week, however, and Reich has indicated the team is just being overly cautious with his nagging ankle injury. If Buckner is limited or can't play on Saturday against the Bills, then Grover Stewart and Taylor Stallworth could be counted on to play larger roles at defensive tackle, while Denico Autry and Tyquan Lewis could also find themselves lined up inside at the three technique spot more often. The Colts also have three defensive tackles — Kameron Cline, Chris Williams and Rob Windsor — on their practice squad if needed.

——————

CLEARED CONCUSSION PROTOCOL

» Willis suffered a concussion in the Colts' Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and did not play last Sunday in Indy's Week 17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was estimated as a full participant in the Colts' first two walkthroughs this week, however. If Willis is limited in any way on Saturday against the Bills, then veteran Tavon Wilson could be counted on to get added reps at strong safety once again. The Colts also have George Odum available at safety on their active roster, while they have sixth-year veteran safety Ibraheim Campbell on their practice squad.

——————

Injury report

Here is Thursday's practice report, with players' designations for Saturday's game (if applicable):

Player Position Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status
DeForest Buckner DT Ankle DNP DNP LP Questionable
Will Holden T Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Philip Rivers QB Toe DNP FP FP
Rock Ya-Sin CB Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
T.J. Carrie CB Ankle/Shoulder LP FP FP
Jonathan Taylor RB Shoulder LP LP LP
Khari Willis S Concussion FP FP FP

Note: The Colts held walkthroughs on Tuesday and Wednesday. Those days' practice reports are only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice.

