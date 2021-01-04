Colts Release Wild Card Round Unofficial Depth Chart For Bills Matchup

» Kemoko Turay had the best outing of his abbreviated 2020 season last Sunday against the Jaguars. The third-year defensive end out of Rutgers played 15 defensive snaps and finished with his first sack of the season to go along with three quarterback hits. It seems as if Turay has fully worked his way back from that brutal ankle injury and subsequent surgery that ended his 2019 season after just five weeks, and resulted in him having to sit out more than half of the 2020 season — what a boost he could be for this Colts defense heading into the postseason.