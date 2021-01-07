Players Of The Month: DeForest Buckner, Jonathan Taylor Capture League Honors

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL today announced that Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for December and running back Jonathan Taylor has been named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for December. It marks the first time Buckner and Taylor have earned their respective Player of the Month honors.

From Weeks 13-17, Buckner compiled 18 tackles (14 solo), 6.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. He helped guide the Colts to a 4-1 record, including a playoff berth. Buckner recorded three games with at least 2.0 sacks. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 15 after totaling four tackles (three solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, a career-high 3.0 sacks and one forced fumble against Houston. Buckner was one of just four players in the NFL this season to register at least four tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and one forced fumble in a single game. His 3.0 sacks tied for the third-most by any player in a single game in 2020.