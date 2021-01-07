Darius Leonard Named Week 17 NFL Way To Play Recipient

Darius Leonard has been honored with the NFL Way To Play Award for Week 17. The award recognized NFL Players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays.

Jan 07, 2021 at 11:36 AM
NFL
2020_0103_JAX_5013
© Indianapolis Colts
#53 LB Darius Leonard

For the third year, the NFL Way To Play Award will continue to recognize the excellence demonstrated by NFL players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays.

As announced on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts is the Week 17 recipient of the 2020 NFL Way to Play Award.

"The Way to Play Award is about excellence in football through using proper technique that protects players from unnecessary risk," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "This award incentivizes strong fundamental playing technique, demonstrates best practices, and at the same time, benefits all levels of the game."

Each recipient of the Way to Play Award will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of the player's choice.

Top nominees for the award are shared with an expert panel consisting of Merril Hodge, Ronnie Lott, Willie McGinest, Orlando Pace and Michael Robinson.

The full list of 2020 NFL Way to Play Award recipients can be found below:

  • Week 1 - Jalen Ramsey CB - Los Angeles Rams
  • Week 2 -Jerry Tillery DT - Los Angeles Chargers
  • Week 3 - Ben Garland C - San Francisco 49ers
  • Week 4 - Mike Boone RB - Minnesota Vikings
  • Week 5 - Hunter Henry TE - Los Angeles Chargers
  • Week 6 - Lavonte David LBT - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Week 7 - Tanner Vallejo LB - Arizona Cardinals
  • Week 8 - Dean Marlowe S - Buffalo Bills
  • Week 9 - Chris Lindstrom G - Atlanta Falcons
  • Week 10 - Demario Davis LB - New Orleans Saints
  • Week 11 - Donovan Wilson S - Dallas Cowboys
  • Week 12 - Jaylon Johnson CB - Chicago Bears
  • Week 13 - Marcus Williams S - New Orleans Saints
  • Week 14 - Adam Trautman TE - New Orleans Saints
  • Week 15 - Marcus Williams S - New Orleans Saints
  • Week 16 - Chidobe Awuzie CB - Dallas Cowboys
  • Week 17 - Darius Leonard LB - Indianapolis Colts

