Darius Leonard Named Week 17 NFL Way To Play Recipient

For the third year, the NFL Way To Play Award will continue to recognize the excellence demonstrated by NFL players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays.

As announced on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts is the Week 17 recipient of the 2020 NFL Way to Play Award.

"The Way to Play Award is about excellence in football through using proper technique that protects players from unnecessary risk," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "This award incentivizes strong fundamental playing technique, demonstrates best practices, and at the same time, benefits all levels of the game."

Each recipient of the Way to Play Award will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of the player's choice.

Top nominees for the award are shared with an expert panel consisting of Merril Hodge, Ronnie Lott, Willie McGinest, Orlando Pace and Michael Robinson.

The full list of 2020 NFL Way to Play Award recipients can be found below: