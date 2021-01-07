Colts Wednesday Notebook: Preparing For Bills' High-Powered Passing Attack

Defending Bills' passing attack

One of the biggest challenges for the Colts on Saturday will be trying to slow down the Bills' potent passing attack, which is led by third-year quarterback — and 2020 MVP candidate — Josh Allen.

Allen in 2020 broke the Bills' single-season franchise records for completions (396), passing yards (4,544) and passing touchdowns (37), and had another eight touchdowns on the ground. Among league leaders, Allen was fifth in completions, fourth in completion percentage (69.2), fifth in passing yards, fifth in passing touchdowns, fourth in first downs (228), fifth in yards-per-attempt average (7.9) and fourth in quarterback rating (107.2).

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Wyoming product has one of the best throwing arms in the NFL, but he's also one of the more mobile quarterbacks in the league, both in and out of the pocket.

Perhaps the silver lining for the Colts' defense is the fact they've already taken on the likes of Deshaun Watson (twice), Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson this season; while each quarterback brings their own flavor to the position, it helps to have that much experience against guys who can make all the throws and use their mobility to their advantage.

"He has a cannon," Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said today when asked what stands out about Allen. "I watched (an) incomplete pass earlier today – he dropped back, he was on the 25-yard line, he launched it off his back foot 60 yards. He just has a cannon. He has some great skill guys and they know how to use that offense to make him look as good as he's been playing. Then he is very sneaky with his feet. People don't give him enough credit. He can extend plays and run around and do zone read and stuff like that."

Also a top priority for the Colts' defense on Saturday? Trying to contain the league's top receiver, Stefon Diggs, who led the NFL in 2020 in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535), adding eight touchdowns, and was tied for third in first-down receptions (73).