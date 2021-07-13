Running Backs: 2021 Position Preview 

Who's In
- Deon Jackson (signed as an undrafted free agent)
- Benny LeMay (signed to a reserve/futures contract)
The Colts added Jackson, who rushed for 2,267 yards in four seasons at Duke, as an undrafted free agent in May. LeMay was brought aboard in January.
Who's Out
- Paul Perkins (released)
Perkins spent a few weeks on the Colts' practice squad in 2020. There was very little adding or subtracting to this group, though, because...
Who's Back
- Marlon Mack (fifth year)
- Nyheim Hines (fourth year)
- Jordan Wilkins (fourth year)
- Jonathan Taylor (second year)
- Darius Anderson (second year)
... The Colts brought back every running back who had a rushing attempt in 2020.
In re-signing Mack this spring, the Colts can roll with the four-headed monster they expected to have in 2020 before Mack suffered a season-ending injury early in the season opener. Mack rushed for 1,091 yards in 2019, which Taylor then followed with 1,169 yards on the ground in 2020. Hines continued to impress both as a between-the-tackles runner and versatile, matchup nightmare of a pass catcher. And Wilkins turned in another solid season, crossing the 300-plus-yard mark for the third consecutive year.
What To Watch For
Taylor said earlier this year he's looking to clean up some of the little things in his game, which he believes should help him be an even better running back in 2021 than he was in 2020. But the way Taylor finished last year — he averaged 6.7 yards per carry and racked up seven rushing touchdowns over his final five games — should be encouraging to those in Indianapolis and unsettling to the rest of the AFC South.
Meanwhile, seeing Mack on the field again after how his season ended last year will be a special moment.
Statistically Speaking
Taylor became the 10th player in Colts history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season, joining:
- Edgerrin James (1999, 2000, 2003, 2004, 2005)
- Marshall Faulk (1994, 1995, 1997, 1998)
- Lydell Mitchell (1975, 1976, 1977)
- Eric Dickerson (1987, 1988, 1989)
- Joseph Addai (2006, 2007)
- Eric Dickey (1983)
- Dominic Rhodes (2001)
- Frank Gore (2016)
- Marlon Mack (2019)
They Said It
"I know Coach Frank (Reich) – those guys are going to cook something good for us. I know it is only one ball but those guys are going to take care of each one of us. We know we are going to make it work. As long as we get to that one thing, that one main goal – that Super Bowl – I think we are going to all be good and happy with it." - Marlon Mack on the Colts' running back depth
