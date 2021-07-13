Running Backs: 2021 Position Preview 

Who's In

Deon Jackson (signed as an undrafted free agent)

Benny LeMay (signed to a reserve/futures contract)

The Colts added Jackson, who rushed for 2,267 yards in four seasons at Duke, as an undrafted free agent in May. LeMay was brought aboard in January.

Who's Out

Paul Perkins (released)

Perkins spent a few weeks on the Colts' practice squad in 2020. There was very little adding or subtracting to this group, though, because...

Who's Back

Marlon Mack (fifth year)

Nyheim Hines (fourth year)

Jordan Wilkins (fourth year)

Jonathan Taylor (second year)

Darius Anderson (second year)

... The Colts brought back every running back who had a rushing attempt in 2020.

In re-signing Mack this spring, the Colts can roll with the four-headed monster they expected to have in 2020 before Mack suffered a season-ending injury early in the season opener. Mack rushed for 1,091 yards in 2019, which Taylor then followed with 1,169 yards on the ground in 2020. Hines continued to impress both as a between-the-tackles runner and versatile, matchup nightmare of a pass catcher. And Wilkins turned in another solid season, crossing the 300-plus-yard mark for the third consecutive year.

What To Watch For

Taylor said earlier this year he's looking to clean up some of the little things in his game, which he believes should help him be an even better running back in 2021 than he was in 2020. But the way Taylor finished last year — he averaged 6.7 yards per carry and racked up seven rushing touchdowns over his final five games — should be encouraging to those in Indianapolis and unsettling to the rest of the AFC South.