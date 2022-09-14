Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named Week 1 FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Taylor rushed 31 times for 161 yards with a touchdown in the Colts' 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans on Sunday, and it's the sixth time the 2021 AP All-Pro running back has earned the honor. 

Sep 14, 2022 at 03:35 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

1920x1080_FedEx-POTW

For the sixth time in his career, Jonathan Taylor was recognized as the best running back in the NFL for a game week.

Taylor was named the Week 1 FedEx Ground Player of the Week on Wednesday after he rushed for 161 yards on 31 attempts with a touchdown in the Colts' 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans on Sunday. Taylor was particularly dominant in the fourth quarter, with seventy of Taylor's 161 yards coming in the final 15 minutes of regulation as the Colts erased a 17-point deficit to force overtime.

Detroit's DeAndre Swift and Cleveland's Nick Chubb were the other running back nominees for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 1.

Taylor was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week four times in 2021, and only Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has earned the honor more (eight times). Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning holds the franchise record for most FedEx Air/Ground awards with seven from 2003-2009.

During the 2022 season, FedEx and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund will donate $2,000 in the name of each FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week to HBCUs in the United States. Throughout the season, HBCUs will receive more than $100,000 in grants to support needs-based scholarships through the 2023-2024 school year.

