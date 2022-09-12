Colts' Trust In Jonathan Taylor Shines In Fourth Quarter Against Texans

HOUSTON — Down 20-3 in the fourth quarter, the Colts' offense went to its fastball.

"Most teams are thinking pass in that situation," center Ryan Kelly said, "even us."

Usually, when chasing a three-score deficit, teams have to resort to solely throwing the ball. It conserves clock and gives them the best opportunity to pick up the kind of explosive gains that could get them back into the game. So the calls are almost always: Pass, pass, pass.

Unless you have Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor rushed nine times for 70 yards with a touchdown in the fourth quarter, helping erase that 17-point deficit and send Week 1 into overtime, where the Colts tied the Texans, 20-20, on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

"Tell me who else has that many runs in the fourth quarter when you're down 17 points," Reich said.

The answer (which we looked up on Pro Football Reference's Stathead database) is full of garbage-time plays and quarterback scrambles. So let's dig a little deeper: With just under four minutes to go and the Colts down by seven, after quarterback Matt Ryan found wide receiver Mike Strachan for a 16-yard gain, these were the next four plays:

Jonathan Taylor 9-yard run

Jonathan Taylor 13-yard run

Jonathan Taylor 13-yard run

Jonathan Taylor 14-yard run

Taylor gained 49 yards on those four runs; no running back in the entire 2021 season gained more rushing yards while down by seven with under four minutes remaining. Only Minnesota's Dalvin Cook (seven carries, 46 yards) and Tennessee's Derrick Henry (five carries, 17 yards) carried the ball more in that specific situation than Taylor did _in one game. _

"That's one of the things I'm trying to continue to learn," Reich said, "is that when you've got a player like J.T., even though you're down 17, you just learn over the years, 'hey, you don't have to go exclusively to the pass.'"