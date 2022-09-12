Colts' Trust In Jonathan Taylor Shines In Fourth Quarter Against Texans

Jonathan Taylor carried nine times for 70 yards to pace the Colts to erasing a 17-point fourth quarter deficit in Sunday's Week 1 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans. 

Sep 11, 2022 at 08:50 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

HOUSTON — Down 20-3 in the fourth quarter, the Colts' offense went to its fastball.

"Most teams are thinking pass in that situation," center Ryan Kelly said, "even us."

Usually, when chasing a three-score deficit, teams have to resort to solely throwing the ball. It conserves clock and gives them the best opportunity to pick up the kind of explosive gains that could get them back into the game. So the calls are almost always: Pass, pass, pass.

Unless you have Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor rushed nine times for 70 yards with a touchdown in the fourth quarter, helping erase that 17-point deficit and send Week 1 into overtime, where the Colts tied the Texans, 20-20, on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

"Tell me who else has that many runs in the fourth quarter when you're down 17 points," Reich said.

The answer (which we looked up on Pro Football Reference's Stathead database) is full of garbage-time plays and quarterback scrambles. So let's dig a little deeper: With just under four minutes to go and the Colts down by seven, after quarterback Matt Ryan found wide receiver Mike Strachan for a 16-yard gain, these were the next four plays:

  • Jonathan Taylor 9-yard run
  • Jonathan Taylor 13-yard run
  • Jonathan Taylor 13-yard run
  • Jonathan Taylor 14-yard run

Taylor gained 49 yards on those four runs; no running back in the entire 2021 season gained more rushing yards while down by seven with under four minutes remaining. Only Minnesota's Dalvin Cook (seven carries, 46 yards) and Tennessee's Derrick Henry (five carries, 17 yards) carried the ball more in that specific situation than Taylor did _in one game. _

"That's one of the things I'm trying to continue to learn," Reich said, "is that when you've got a player like J.T., even though you're down 17, you just learn over the years, 'hey, you don't have to go exclusively to the pass.'"

After those four Taylor runs, which took the Colts to the red zone at the two-minute warning, Reich dialed up a play-action pass from Ryan to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. that went for a 15-yard, game-tying touchdown.

It goes against conventional wisdom – again, unless you an unconventional offensive weapon in Taylor, who has the ability to generate explosive plays every time he touches the ball.

"I think (Reich) had enough confidence in us where there's enough time on the clock for us to go down there and hopefully get a touchdown," Kelly said. "Once we get in that rhythm of running the ball, it seems like JT only gets better as defenses get more tired.

"Guy's a beast."

It felt like in 2021, every week was another opportunity to find a new way to describe how remarkable a player (and person) the Colts have in Taylor. One game into 2022 – in which Taylor rushed 31 times for 161 yards with a touchdown – we already found another way.

"He's the best player in the NFL," Pittman said. "He's always the best player on the field. We have so much confidence in him that he's going to win games for us. Put the ball in his hands."

Related Content

news

'Swimming in Deep Water:' Colts Defense Comes On Strong Late in Season Opener

The Indianapolis Colts' defense found its footing in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 2022 season opener against the Houston Texans — and was downright stingy on a couple late key drives. The unit hopes for a better overall performance heading into its Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Colts Leave Houston Feeling 'Weird,' Unsatisfied, But Also Confident After Week 1 Tie With Texans

The Colts tied for the first time since 1982, and the team left NRG Stadium trying to process neither winning nor losing – but also feeling confident with what they can do in 2022.

news

Matt Ryan-Michael Pittman Jr. Connection Off to Strong Start for Colts

No guessing was needed when trying to determine quarterback Matt Ryan's top receiving target heading into his first season with the Indianapolis Colts. Not surprisingly, he found that target, Michael Pittman Jr., for nine receptions for 121 yards and a key touchdown in Sunday's season-opening tie against the Houston Texans.

news

Colts Announce 6 Inactive Players For Week 1 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts on Friday ruled linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) out for today's game.

news

Colts' Atlanta-Area Natives Explain What Matt Ryan Meant To Them Growing Up, And What It's Like To Be His Teammate Now

Jelani Woods owned a Matt Ryan jersey. Deon Jackson heard Ryan speak at his high school graduation. And now both of them are teammates with someone they looked up to as kids.

news

Colts Announce 7 Team Captains For 2022 Season

DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, Shaquille Leonard, Kenny Moore II, Quenton Nelson, Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor were voted as the Colts' team captains for the 2022 season.

news

From Friday Night Lights To Sunday Spotlights: Where The 2022 Indianapolis Colts Played High School Football

From Punahou High School in Honolulu, Hawaii to Bishop Hendricken High School in Providence, Rhode Island, check out a state-by-state list of where members of the 2022 Indianapolis Colts played their high school ball.

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 1 Game At Houston Texans

The Colts released their first unofficial depth chart of the regular season on Tuesday ahead of Sunday's opener against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Check it out below:

news

10 Colts Things We Learned During 2022 Preseason: Matt Ryan's Sense Of Urgency, Alec Pierce's Upside, Stephon Gilmore & Yannick Ngakoue's Impact and More

The Colts wrapped up their final preseason practice of 2022 on Thursday and have Friday, Saturday and Sunday off before returning to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Labor Day for their first practice ahead of Sept. 11's season opener against the Houston Texans. Here are 10 big things we learned during training camp, preseason games and preseason practices over the last six weeks:

news

Colts' All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard On What He Learned While Sidelined In Training Camp, And Where His Recovery Process Stands After Two Practices

Shaquille Leonard did what he could to make the most of his time on PUP during training camp, and said he's feeling better after practicing twice this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Chris Ballard On Shaquille Leonard's Status, Why Sam Ehlinger Made The Roster, Offensive Line Depth And More

The Colts GM met with the media a week and a half before the 2022 season kicks off in Houston against the Texans on Sept. 11.

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead, starting at $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising