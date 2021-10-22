Colts Rule Out Julian Blackmon, Braden Smith, Kemoko Turay, Jordan Wilkins, Rock Ya-Sin For Week 7 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Colts head coach Frank Reich ruled out safety Julian Blackmon (Achilles), tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin), Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) for Sunday night's Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Smith, though, participated in practice for the first time since Week 1 on Friday. He was officially listed as a limited participant.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) did not practice this week and will be questionable for Sunday's game.
As for left guard Quenton Nelson, Reich said he's "very optimistic" about the three-time All-Pro left guard's potential availability this weekend. Nelson was placed on injured reserve prior to Week 4 and is eligible to be activated ahead of Sunday's game.
Also, wide receiver Parris Campbell's foot injury is not necessarily season-ending, Reich said. The expected recovery timeline for him is two to three months.
Friday's Final Practice Report