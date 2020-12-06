Colts Escape Houston With Dramatic 26-20 Victory Over Texans

The Indianapolis Colts moved to 8-4 on the season with their dramatic 26-20 Week 13 victory over the Houston Texans (4-8) at NRG Stadium. Here was the live, in-game updates, analysis and highlights.

Dec 06, 2020 at 04:13 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

HOUSTON — The Indianapolis Colts moved to 8-4 on the season with their dramatic 26-20 Week 13 victory over the Houston Texans (4-8) at NRG Stadium.

Here was the live, in-game updates, analysis and highlights.

HOW TO WATCH

Click here to find out all the ways you can watch, listen to and livestream today's Colts-Texans matchup.

PREGAME

The following Colts players are inactive for today's Week 13 contest against the Texans; click here to read more:

• DE Ben Banogu
• T Anthony Castonzo
• QB Jacob Eason
• LB Bobby Okereke
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• P Rigoberto Sanchez
• S Khari Willis

GAME PREVIEW

Click here for the storylines to follow, matchups to watch, notes, quotes, stats and more from today's Week 13 Colts-Texans battle.

Colts fans can catch the re-air of today's Week 13 contest against the Houston Texans on WTTV4.2 this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET presented by POWERHOME SOLAR.

