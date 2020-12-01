How To Watch

Presented by

How to Watch Colts @ Texans

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans on Sunday, December 6th (Week 13).

Dec 01, 2020 at 12:27 PM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

Game Center | NFL Game Pass | Colts Mobile App

how to watch week 13 texans FIX

MATCHUP

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Houston to face the Texans in Week 13. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 6, at NRG Stadium.

The contest will mark the 37th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 27-9. The teams split the series last year. In their last matchup on Nov. 21, 2019, the Colts were defeated on the road on Thursday Night Football, 20-17.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV coverage: CBS
  • Play-by-Play: Greg Gumbel
  • Color Analyst: Rich Gannon
  • Sideline: Sherree Burruss
  • Game Re-Air: Colts fans can catch the re-air of this Sunday's game against Houston on WTTV4.2 next Wednesday at 8pm presented by POWERHOME SOLAR.

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market*:

*Please check your local TV listing to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH.

NFL Game Pass: Colts fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular-season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. Colts fans in Europe can watch every 2020 regular-season game live. Sign up for a 7 day free trial.

LISTEN LIVE

Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5, 107.5 and 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.

  • Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
  • Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
  • Sideline: Larra Overton
  • Pregame/Postgame Analyst: Bill Brooks

Radio streaming information:

  • Available to stream in the Indianapolis area on the Colts mobile app
  • Listen to the live local call of every Colts game streaming nationally on Colts.com (Desktop only)
  • NFL Game Pass: The live local call of every Colts game is also available with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a free trial.

Related Content

news

How to Watch Titans @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 29th (Week 12).
news

How to Watch Packers @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 22nd (Week 11).
news

How to Watch Colts @ Titans

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans on Thursday, November 12th (Week 10).
news

How to Watch Ravens @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 8th (Week 9).
news

How to Watch Colts @ Lions

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 1st (Week 8).
news

How to Watch Bengals @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 18th (Week 6).
news

How to Watch Colts @ Browns

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 11th (Week 5).
news

How to Watch Colts @ Bears

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 4th (Week 4).
news

How to Watch Jets @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs New York Jets on Sunday, September 27th (Week 3).
news

How to Watch Vikings @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 20th (Week 2).
news

How to Watch Colts @ Jaguars

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13th (Week 1).
Season Tickets On Sale!

Season Tickets On Sale!

Indianapolis Colts 2021 season tickets are officially on sale, giving fans everywhere the opportunity to join the team's season ticket member family for the 2021 season and beyond.

Learn More

Advertising