How to Watch Colts @ Texans

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Houston to face the Texans in Week 13. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 6, at NRG Stadium.

The contest will mark the 37th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 27-9. The teams split the series last year. In their last matchup on Nov. 21, 2019, the Colts were defeated on the road on Thursday Night Football, 20-17.