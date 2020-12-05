2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Texans, Week 13

NOTES AND QUOTES

• Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship:

— With four points, he will become the fourth rookie in franchise history to eclipse 100 points in a single season.

— With six points, he will tie Edgerrin James (102) for the third-most points by a rookie in franchise history.

— With seven points, he will pass Edgerrin James (102) for the third-most points by a rookie in franchise history.

— With eight points, he will tie Mike Vanderjagt (104) for the second-most points by a rookie in franchise history.

— With nine points, he will pass Mike Vanderjagt (104) for the second-most points by a rookie in franchise history.

• Cornerback T.J. Carrie:

— With one pass defensed, he will reach 50 career passes defensed.

— With one defensive or special teams return for a touchdown, he will tie Ray Buchanan and Terrence Wilkins (three) for the most such touchdowns in single-season franchise history.

• Cornerback T.J. Carrie, cornerback Kenny Moore II, cornerback Xavier Rhodes:

— With one interception returned for a touchdown, he will tie numerous players for the second-most interceptions returned for a touchdown (two) in single-season franchise history.

• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton:

— With one touchdown, he will tie Joseph Addai (48) for the 10th-most total touchdowns in team history.

— With one receiving touchdown, he will pass Dallas Clark (46) for the sixth-most receiving touchdowns in team history.

— With one game with 10+ receptions, he will pass Don McCauley, Lydell Mitchell, Joe Washington, Anthony Johnson and Dallas Clark, all with three, for the third-most games with 10+ receptions in team history.

• Defensive end Justin Houston:

— With one safety, he will tie Ted Hendricks, Doug English and Jared Allen (four) for the most safeties in NFL history.

• Linebacker Darius Leonard:

— With two tackles, he will tie Jerrell Freeman (366) for the second-most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history.

— With three tackles, he will pass Jerrell Freeman (366) for the second-most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history.

• Cornerback Xavier Rhodes:

— With five tackles, he will reach 400 career tackles.

• Quarterback Philip Rivers:

— With one game with three-or-more touchdown passes, he will tie Dan Marino (62) for the sixth-most games of three-or-more touchdown passes in NFL history.

— With one game with 400+ passing yards, he will tie Ben Roethlisberger (12) for the fourth-most games with 400+ passing yards in NFL history.

— With one game with 100.0+ passer rating, he will pass Brett Favre (108) for the fourth-most such games in NFL history.

— With 18 passes attempted, he will reach 8,000 career passes attempted. He would become just the seventh player in NFL history to reach that plateau, joining Brett Favre, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Eli Manning.

— With 22 passing yards, he will reach 3,000 passing yards for the season and become the fifth player in NFL history to reach 3,000 passing yards in 15 seasons.

——————

"I think it would mean a lot. I mean Rigo (Rigoberto Sanchez) is a consummate team player now. You talk to this guy for a minute and you know that he loves the team, and he is all about the team. We all know that. This team knows that. This team loves Rigo, respects Rigo. He is a leader on this team by the way he plays and by his attitude. This is big – especially guys on the punt team want to know that, 'Hey, we've got your back Rigo.' The way that you have his back is you just do your job and you go out there and use good fundamentals and good technique. We have a good week of practice and that's really what we focus on." — Colts head coach Frank Reich on what it would mean to get a win Sunday for punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who publicly revealed on Monday his cancer diagnosis and had surgery to remove the tumor on Tuesday.

"Yeah, it's the hardest position on the field to play other than quarterback. It's obviously out there in the open like a quarterback is. For every position like that – corner or safety – you have to do a good job of really relying on your technique that you've learned and it has to be like secondary nature for you to be able to execute that in the game. A lot of times you'll see progress during the course of practice – OTAs, mini-camp and training camp, all that and even during the course of the year and that might not show up until later." — Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, on how frustrating it can be for a young player, like cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, to have some up-and-down performances.

"We have to account for it – any good defensive end we always have to account for whether Anthony (Castonzo) is there or whether Anthony is not there. What Anthony does give you, he is just a dominant left tackle that is able to win his one-on-one matchups. We just have to be aware that there might need to be a little bit more help for whoever is in there because Anthony is elite so we might not look exactly the same, but accounting for all things – not only with who is replacing Anthony but also who we are playing against." — Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni on what changes schematically when left tackle Anthony Castonzo isn't in the lineup.

"He's done a great job this year. I would say especially with the kickoffs, being able to generate good hang times and placement and giving our guys good balls to cover. So that's been a big positive. We've done a good job on that unit to this point. That's been a really good thing for our team, to be able to create field position for our defense. Then in turn, it helps our offense as well. As far as his punt placement, he's done a really good job this season in the plus-50 area of being able to pin the ball inside the five, inside the ten consistently. We've done a good job with that and our players have made some good plays as well. In the field, same thing – this guy has been able to control field position the last three years for us. We've done a good job on that unit. Like I said, you're not going to replace a guy like Rigo (Rigoberto Sanchez) in that regard, but hopefully we have the personnel around the new guy to be able to help him as much as we can." — Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone on the areas in which punter Rigoberto Sanchez has excelled, and what they'll be missing as Sanchez works his way back after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumor this week.

"Very, very – like when I got the call I didn't know what to say. I had all kinds of feelings. My legs were shaking. I felt like I was going to give out, man." — Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart on his immediate reaction upon hearing he was being offered a multi-year contract extension.