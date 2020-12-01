Colts Injury/COVID-19 Updates: Anthony Castonzo, Ryan Kelly, DeForest Buckner & More

» Center Ryan Kelly: Kelly missed his first game of the year on Sunday, as he continues to battle a neck injury.

Reich said Monday the Pro Bowl center is "making good progress," and that the team is "fairly optimistic" that he can potentially make a return this Sunday against the Texans.

"But we'll have to see how this week goes," Reich added. "But we feel good with his progress."

It was rookie Danny Center making his first-career start at center on Sunday against the Titans — in fact, Pinter, who entered the college ranks at Ball State as a tight end and then moved to right tackle his junior year, hadn't ever started a single game at center at any level of football until Sunday.

Reich said he thought Pinter "more than held his own" against the Titans.

"He showed a lot of good things," Reich said. "Chris (Ballard) and I were talking about it this morning, when we watched his tape from college is really projecting him as a guy who could be a really good backup center and more than that one day if he continues to develop. We're very happy with how Danny played and he did a good job."

» Safety Khari Willis and running back Jordan Wilkins: Both Willis and Wilkins were injured during Sunday's game against the Titans. Willis suffered back and quad injuries in the second half and didn't return; Wilkins, meanwhile, was labeled as questionable with a rib injury coming out of halftime, but was quickly able to return to game action.

Reich confirmed today that "both guys are pretty banged up."

"But they're both tough guys," Reich added.

As with most injuries, it's still too early to tell how involved Willis and/or Wilkins will be in practice this week, as well as their availability for Sunday's game in Houston.

"We have to see – you guys know how it is, that the day after the game most times you really don't start feeling better until Thursday or Friday," Reich said. "It's just going to take a little time to see how quickly they heal, as to what their status will be for this weekend."

With Jonathan Taylor not playing Sunday after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Nyheim Hines was the only active running back available to step up with Wilkins temporarily out against the Titans.