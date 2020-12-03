Colts To Host Up To 12,500 Fans For Dec. 20 Home Game Vs. Texans 

Single-game tickets to AFC South matchup on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Dec 03, 2020 at 04:24 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
lucas-oil-stadium-exterior-2010
Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts are again scheduled to host up to 12,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for the next home game on Sun., Dec. 20 vs. the AFC South division rival Houston Texans, team officials said today. Normal capacity for Colts home games at the stadium is 63,000.

Single-game tickets for Dec. 20 will go on sale to the public at Colts.com/singlegame or Ticketmaster.com*tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.*

Tickets will be sold in "pods" to maintain physical distancing between unrelated groups. Other health and safety procedures, which include gameday requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at Colts.com/gameday.

The attendance number for this game was determined following discussions with the Marion County (Ind.) Public Health Department and were set to meet local, NFL, and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Previously this season, the Colts have hosted:

  • Minnesota: Sept. 20 - 2,500 fans
  • NY Jets : Sept. 27 - 7,500 
  • Cincinnati: Oct. 18- 12,500 
  • Baltimore: Nov. 8 - 12,500
  • Green Bay: Nov. 22 - 12,500
  • Tennessee: Nov. 29 - 12,500

