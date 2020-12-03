Colts, Irsay To Highlight Nonprofits, Charities In 'My Cause My Cleats' Campaign

Dec 03, 2020 at 10:29 AM
© Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS - More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family and Head Coach Frank Reich – will participate in the My Cause My Cleats campaign, during which players may wear customized cleats during a game to highlight and support the charitable organization of their choice.

The player-led campaign began across the NFL in 2016 and has since provided a platform to bring causes they are most passionate about to the forefront on gameday. For more info, visit Colts.com/mycausemycleats.

The team will wear the specially painted cleats and shoes during this Sunday's road game vs. the Houston Texans. Colts participating this year and the charity they selected include:

My Cause, My Cleats 2020

Get your first look at all of the Indianapolis Colts custom cleats ahead of this weekend's My Cause, My Cleats game at Houston.

Adams_Matthew
1 / 47
Alie-Cox_Mo
2 / 47
Autry_Denico
3 / 47
Blackmon_Julian
4 / 47
Buckner_DeForest
5 / 47
Burton_Trey
6 / 47
Campbell_Parris
7 / 47
Carrie_TJ
8 / 47
Castonzo_Anthony
9 / 47
Chachere_Andre
10 / 47
Clark_Le'Raven
11 / 47
Cline_Kameron
12 / 47
Doyle_Jack
13 / 47
Dulin_Ashton
14 / 47
Eason_Jacob
15 / 47
Eldrenkamp_Jake
16 / 47
Franklin_Zaire
17 / 47
Green_Chaz
18 / 47
Green_Farrod
19 / 47
Harris_DeMichael
20 / 47
Hilton_TY
21 / 47
Hines_Nyheim
22 / 47
Irsay-Gordon_Carlie
23 / 47
Irsay_Jim
24 / 47
Jackson_Boyd
25 / 47
Jackson_Kalen
26 / 47
Johnson_Marcus
27 / 47
Kelly_Ryan
28 / 47
Leonard_Darius
29 / 47
Lewis_Tyquan
30 / 47
Mack_Marlon
31 / 47
Muhammad_Al-Quadin copy
32 / 47
O'Donnell_Carter
33 / 47
Pascal_Zach
34 / 47
Patmon_Dezmon
35 / 47
Pittman_Michael
36 / 47
Rhodes_Luke
37 / 47
Rhodes_Xavier
38 / 47
Sanchez_Rigoberto
39 / 47
Smith_Tremon
40 / 47
Speed_EJ
41 / 47
Stewart_Grover
42 / 47
Taylor_Jonathan
43 / 47
Turay_Kemoko
44 / 47
Willis_Khari
45 / 47
Windsor_Rob
46 / 47
Ya-Sin_Rock
47 / 47

Table inside Article
Participant Charity
Irsay Family (Jim Irsay, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Kalen Jackson, Boyd Jackson) Mental health awareness/Indianapolis Colts Foundation
Frank Reich kNOT TODAY
Matthew Adams American Pit Bull Foundation
Mo Alie-Cox Hands Up United
Denico Autry National Breast Cancer Foundation
Ben Banogu STOMP Out Bullying
Julian Blackmon ShelterKids
Rodrigo Blankenship American Heart Association
Jacoby Brissett Indianapolis Urban League
DeForest Buckner kNOT TODAY
Trey Burton International Justice Mission
Parris Campbell I Promise Foundation
T.J. Carrie TJ Carrie Foundation
Anthony Castonzo Kids Voice
Andre Chachere Fresno Barrios Unidos
Le'Raven Clark Hoosier Burn Camp
Kameron Cline Kennedy King Memorial Initiative
Jack Doyle Riley Hospital for Children on behalf of Brody Stephens
Ashton Dulin American Cancer Society
Jacob Eason IndyHumane
Jake Eldrenkamp Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Daurice Fountain Brooke's Place
Zaire Franklin Uplifting Athletes
Jordan Glasgow American Cancer Society
Mark Glowinski The Bloom Project
Chaz Green Multiple Sclerosis Foundation
Farrod Green Hayden Hurst/Falcons, Hayden Hurst Family Foundation
Hale Hentges Special Olympics of Missouri
DeMichael Harris American Heart Association
T.Y. Hilton Boys & Girls Club of Zionsville
Nyheim Hines Muscular Dystrophy Association
Justin Houston Faith Before Fame
Marcus Johnson ROPHE FREE CLINIC
Ryan Kelly C.O.P.S.
Darius Leonard Lupus Foundation of America
Tyquan Lewis Alzheimer's Association
Marlon Mack Marlon Mack Foundation
Kenny Moore II A Kid Again - Indiana Chapter
Al-Quadin Muhammad Black Lives Matter
Carter O'Donnell Shriners Hospital for Children
George Odum Wheeler Mission Ministries
Bobby Okereke kNOT TODAY
Zach Pascal American Cancer Society
Dezmon Patmon Hilinski's Hope
Danny Pinter National Wildlife Federation
Michael Pittman Jr. National Stuttering Association
Luke Rhodes Operation Underground Railroad
Xavier Rhodes Boys & Girls Club of America
Philip Rivers kNOT TODAY
Isaiah Rodgers Isaiah Rodgers Foundation
Rigoberto Sanchez National Alliance on Mental Illness
Braden Smith National Breast Cancer Foundation
Tremon Smith National Breast Cancer Foundation
E.J. Speed Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Taylor Stallworth Julian Center
Grover Stewart 100 Black Men of Indianapolis
Jonathan Taylor No Kid Hungry
Noah Togiai National Breast Cancer Foundation
Kemoko Turay Special Olympics
Anthony Walker Lupus Foundation of America
Jordan Wilkins Crohn's & Colitis
Khari Willis American Cancer Society
Tavon Wilson The Trigger Project
Rob Windsor Keep Indianapolis Beautiful
Rock Ya-Sin Kids Against Hunger

My Cause, My Cleats Unboxing 2020

Check out the Indianapolis Colts players unboxing their custom cleats in support of numerous charities for the My Cause, My Cleats game in week 13 of the 2020 season.

2020_1127_MCMC_box_0069
1 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0065
2 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0015
3 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0025
4 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0048
5 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0052
6 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0082
7 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0088
8 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0112
9 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0134
10 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0146
11 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0161
12 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0190
13 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0197
14 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0209
15 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0206
16 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0223
17 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0225
18 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0235
19 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0260
20 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0290
21 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0303
22 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0319
23 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0321
24 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0344
25 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0354
26 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0357
27 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0370
28 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0382
29 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0389
30 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0397
31 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0404
32 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0416
33 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0430
34 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0463
35 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0476
36 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0483
37 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0501
38 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0508
39 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0534
40 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0514
41 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0522
42 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0543
43 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0565
44 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0577
45 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0584
46 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0598
47 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0607
48 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0626
49 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0645
50 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0631
51 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0649
52 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0669
53 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0677
54 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0681
55 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0700
56 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0715
57 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0720
58 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0743
59 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0781
60 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0794
61 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0803
62 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0805
63 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0834
64 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0842
65 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0855
66 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0872
67 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0923
68 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0941
69 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0964
70 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0982
71 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_0986
72 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_1003
73 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_1012
74 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_1017
75 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_1025
76 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_1037
77 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_1047
78 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts
2020_1127_MCMC_box_1053
79 / 79
© Indianapolis Colts

Advertising