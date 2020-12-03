Colts, Irsay To Highlight Nonprofits, Charities In 'My Cause My Cleats' Campaign

INDIANAPOLIS - More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family and Head Coach Frank Reich – will participate in the My Cause My Cleats campaign, during which players may wear customized cleats during a game to highlight and support the charitable organization of their choice.
The player-led campaign began across the NFL in 2016 and has since provided a platform to bring causes they are most passionate about to the forefront on gameday. For more info, visit Colts.com/mycausemycleats.
The team will wear the specially painted cleats and shoes during this Sunday's road game vs. the Houston Texans. Colts participating this year and the charity they selected include:
Get your first look at all of the Indianapolis Colts custom cleats ahead of this weekend's My Cause, My Cleats game at Houston.
|Participant
|Charity
|Irsay Family (Jim Irsay, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Kalen Jackson, Boyd Jackson)
|Mental health awareness/Indianapolis Colts Foundation
|Frank Reich
|kNOT TODAY
|Matthew Adams
|American Pit Bull Foundation
|Mo Alie-Cox
|Hands Up United
|Denico Autry
|National Breast Cancer Foundation
|Ben Banogu
|STOMP Out Bullying
|Julian Blackmon
|ShelterKids
|Rodrigo Blankenship
|American Heart Association
|Jacoby Brissett
|Indianapolis Urban League
|DeForest Buckner
|kNOT TODAY
|Trey Burton
|International Justice Mission
|Parris Campbell
|I Promise Foundation
|T.J. Carrie
|TJ Carrie Foundation
|Anthony Castonzo
|Kids Voice
|Andre Chachere
|Fresno Barrios Unidos
|Le'Raven Clark
|Hoosier Burn Camp
|Kameron Cline
|Kennedy King Memorial Initiative
|Jack Doyle
|Riley Hospital for Children on behalf of Brody Stephens
|Ashton Dulin
|American Cancer Society
|Jacob Eason
|IndyHumane
|Jake Eldrenkamp
|Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
|Daurice Fountain
|Brooke's Place
|Zaire Franklin
|Uplifting Athletes
|Jordan Glasgow
|American Cancer Society
|Mark Glowinski
|The Bloom Project
|Chaz Green
|Multiple Sclerosis Foundation
|Farrod Green
|Hayden Hurst/Falcons, Hayden Hurst Family Foundation
|Hale Hentges
|Special Olympics of Missouri
|DeMichael Harris
|American Heart Association
|T.Y. Hilton
|Boys & Girls Club of Zionsville
|Nyheim Hines
|Muscular Dystrophy Association
|Justin Houston
|Faith Before Fame
|Marcus Johnson
|ROPHE FREE CLINIC
|Ryan Kelly
|C.O.P.S.
|Darius Leonard
|Lupus Foundation of America
|Tyquan Lewis
|Alzheimer's Association
|Marlon Mack
|Marlon Mack Foundation
|Kenny Moore II
|A Kid Again - Indiana Chapter
|Al-Quadin Muhammad
|Black Lives Matter
|Carter O'Donnell
|Shriners Hospital for Children
|George Odum
|Wheeler Mission Ministries
|Bobby Okereke
|kNOT TODAY
|Zach Pascal
|American Cancer Society
|Dezmon Patmon
|Hilinski's Hope
|Danny Pinter
|National Wildlife Federation
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|National Stuttering Association
|Luke Rhodes
|Operation Underground Railroad
|Xavier Rhodes
|Boys & Girls Club of America
|Philip Rivers
|kNOT TODAY
|Isaiah Rodgers
|Isaiah Rodgers Foundation
|Rigoberto Sanchez
|National Alliance on Mental Illness
|Braden Smith
|National Breast Cancer Foundation
|Tremon Smith
|National Breast Cancer Foundation
|E.J. Speed
|Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
|Taylor Stallworth
|Julian Center
|Grover Stewart
|100 Black Men of Indianapolis
|Jonathan Taylor
|No Kid Hungry
|Noah Togiai
|National Breast Cancer Foundation
|Kemoko Turay
|Special Olympics
|Anthony Walker
|Lupus Foundation of America
|Jordan Wilkins
|Crohn's & Colitis
|Khari Willis
|American Cancer Society
|Tavon Wilson
|The Trigger Project
|Rob Windsor
|Keep Indianapolis Beautiful
|Rock Ya-Sin
|Kids Against Hunger
Check out the Indianapolis Colts players unboxing their custom cleats in support of numerous charities for the My Cause, My Cleats game in week 13 of the 2020 season.