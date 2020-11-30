Punter Rigoberto Sanchez Shares Cancer Diagnosis

Today, Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez posted the following to his Instagram account (@rjsanchez)

Nov 30, 2020
Today, Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez posted the following to his Instagram account (@rjsanchez):

"Like I said before, it's always God's plan and it will always be bigger than my plans. So grateful to be surrounded by doctors that helped me catch the cancerous tumor before it spread all over my body. I will be getting surgery on Tuesday and I know that it will not be an easy bump on the road, but I know I have my amazing wife supporting me along with family, coaches, and friends reaching out.

Unfortunately, there are things you can't control in life and this is one of them. No plans or preparation would have gotten me ready for this kind of adversity, but like I told my wife, we can't flinch. Keep striving to come back stronger than ever.

Makes me sick that I'll have to miss some time playing beside my brothers, but I know they will hold it down.

I will be watching. Love y'all. #God'sPlan #ColtsNation"

