Four Colts Ruled Out Sunday Against The Texans

» Castonzo suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee early in the second quarter of last Sunday's Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and did not return. The 10th-year veteran did not participate in practice this week; Reich had said Wednesday that there really won't be a set timetable for Castonzo's potential return until he can really test his knee out. "This guy is a finely tuned athlete," Reich said. "He knows his body so we will trust him, the doctors and the trainers. (We're) just kind of giving him the freedom to test this thing out as he sees fit and how he feels. We've just decided not to lock ourselves in to any formula other than, 'Hey, you just keep pushing it a little bit every day.' There is no reason to say, 'This is going to be one week, two weeks, three weeks, four weeks.' There is just no reason to say that so let's not put ourselves in a box. Let's just keep working at it as you can and try to get a little bit better every day." The Colts last Sunday utilized fifth-year veteran Le'Raven Clark in Castonzo's place at left tackle; depending on his status, the team also has Chaz Green available to play tackle, while rookie guard/center Danny Pinter, who played right tackle in college at Ball State, could possibly be available outside if needed. Other possible options include practice squad offensive linemen Carter O'Donnell or Jake Eldrenkamp.