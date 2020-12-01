Colts Release Week 13 Unofficial Depth Chart For Texans Matchup

» The Jacoby Brissett short-yardage role that we've seen in recent weeks continued last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans — and, once again, it produced positive results for the Colts. Brissett entered the game on Indy's opening drive, with the Colts facing 3rd and 3 from their own 46, and initially handed it off to running back Jordan Wilkins, who got two yards to the 48. Head coach Frank Reich elected to go for it on 4th and 1, and Brissett scrambled out of bounds after gaining two yards and moving the chains. Brissett was back on the field on Indy's second drive, taking over on 1st and Goal from the 1-yard line and punching it in for the touchdown. He would add a second one-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter.