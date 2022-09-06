From Friday Night Lights To Sunday Spotlights: Where The 2022 Indianapolis Colts Played High School Football

From Punahou High School in Honolulu, Hawaii to Bishop Hendricken High School in Providence, Rhode Island, check out a state-by-state list of where members of the 2022 Indianapolis Colts played their high school ball. 

Sep 06, 2022 at 04:10 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Texas: 7

DE Ben Banogu: Prosper HS | Highlights

QB Sam Ehlinger: Westlake HS (Austin) | Highlights

QB Nick Foles: Westlake HS (Austin) | Highlights

TE Kylen Granson: Westlake HS (Austin) | Highlights

  • Ehlinger and Granson played together in high school, while Foles was about 10 years before Ehlinger. And 10 years before Foles, Drew Brees was Westlake's quarterback.

DE Dayo Odeyingbo: Carrollton Ranchview HS (Irving) | Highlights

LB E.J. Speed: North Crowley HS (Fort Worth) | Highlights

LB Grant Stuard: Oak Ridge HS (Conroe) | Highlights

Georgia: 6

K Rodrigo Blankenship: Sprayberry HS (Marietta) | Highlights

CB Brandon Facyson: Northgate HS (Newnan) | Highlights

RB Deon Jackson: Pace Academy (Atlanta) | Highlights

CB Kenny Moore II: Lowndes HS (Valdosta) | Highlights

DT Grover Stewart: Mitchell County HS (Camilla) | Highlights

TE Jelani Woods: Cedar Grove HS (Ellenwood) | Highlights

  • Woods' 17-yard touchdown with just over two minutes left handed Cedar Grove a state championship over Greater Atlanta Christian – which was quarterbacked by current Houston Texans starting QB Davis Mills.

California: 4

LB Bobby Okereke: Foothill HS (Pleasanton) | Highlights

  • Okereke, like a lot of players you'll see on these highlight reels, played on both sides of the ball in high school.

WR Dezmon Patmon: Patrick Henry HS (San Diego) | Highlights

WR Michael Pittman Jr.: Oaks Christian HS (Westlake Village) | Highlights

T Matt Pryor: Lakewood HS | Highlights

Illinois: 4

CB Dallis Flowers: Oak Park-River Forest HS (Oak Park) | Highlights (Pee Wee Football)

DT Eric Johnson II: Plainfield South HS (Plainfield) | Highlights

T Dennis Kelly: Marian Catholic HS (Chicago Heights) | Rivals Page

WR Alec Pierce: Glenbard West HS (Glen Ellyn) | Highlights

  • Pierce's highlights are a must-watch – especially what he does to a defender on an end-around early in the clip.

Ohio: 4

WR Parris Campbell: St. Vincent-St. Mary HS (Akron) | Highlights

  • Campbell has developed a bond with another former star athlete at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School – LeBron James.

WR Ashton Dulin: Reynoldsburg HS | Highlights

C Ryan Kelly: Lakota West HS (West Chester Township) | Highlights

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo: Centerville HS | Highlights

Pennsylvania: 4

LB Zaire Franklin: La Salle College HS (Wyndmoor) | Highlights

LS Luke Rhodes: Hollidaysburg Area HS (Hollidaysburg) | High School Stats

QB Matt Ryan: William Penn Charter School (Philadelphia) | Highlights

  • You gotta watch these highlights.

S Rodney Thomas II: Central Catholic HS (Pittsburgh) | Highlights

New Jersey: 3

G/T Will Fries: Canford HS | Highlights

G Quenton Nelson: Red Bank Catholic HS (Red Bank) | Highlights

RB Jonathan Taylor: Salem HS | Highlights

  • Taylor rushed 227 times for 2,824 yards with 35 touchdowns as a senior.

Virginia: 3

TE Mo Alie-Cox: Middleburg Academy (Middleburg)

  • Alie-Cox last played football as a freshman in high school before he joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Anyways, enjoy some of his basketball highlights from his standout career at VCU.

WR Mike Strachan: Liberty Christian HS (Lynchburg) | Highlights

T Luke Tenuta: Western Ablemarle HS (Crozet) | Highlights

Florida: 2

DT Byron Cowart: Armwood HS (Seffner) | Highlights

CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr.: Blake HS (Tampa) | Highlights

Maryland: 2

S Nick Cross: DeMatha Catholic HS (Hyattsville) | Highlights

S Rodney McLeod: DeMatha Catholic HS (Hyattsville) | Rivals Page

  • Yes, the Colts' two strong safeties went to the same high school about 10 years apart. The first football camp Cross went to was hosted by McLeod, too. "It's good to see him be able to have a great career thus far from DeMatha to Maryland and now here in Indy," McLeod said.

Michigan: 2

C Wesley French: St. Joseph HS | Highlights

T Bernhard Raimann: Delton-Kellogg HS (Delton) | Highlights

North Carolina: 2

RB Nyheim Hines: Garner HS | Highlights

  • Hines as a junior rushed for 3,160 yards on 306 carries with 49 – forty-nine – touchdowns (he also caught 29 passes for 599 yards with nine receiving touchdowns).

DE/DT Tyquan Lewis: Tarboro HS | Highlights

South Carolina: 2

CB Stephon Gilmore: South Pointe HS (Rock Hill) | Highlights

  • As a defensive back and starting quarterback, Gilmore led South Pointe to a state title his senior year.

LB Shaquille Leonard: Lake View HS | Highlights

Colorado: 1

LB JoJo Domann: Pine Creek HS (Colorado Springs) | Highlights

Hawaii: 1

DT DeForest Buckner: Punahou HS (Honolulu) | Highlights

  • In addition to dominating on the football field, Buckner averaged 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks per game for Punahou's basketball team as a senior.

Indiana: 1

G Danny Pinter: John Adams HS (South Bend) | Highlights

Iowa: 1

P Matt Haack: Dowling Catholic HS (Des Moines) | Highlights

Kansas: 1

T Braden Smith: Olathe South HS (Olathe) | Highlights

Rhode Island: 1

DE Kwity Paye: Bishop Hendricken HS (Providence) | Highlights

  • Paye is one of two active players in the NFL to play their high school ball in Rhode Island, along with New York Jets tight end Kenny Yeboah.

Utah: 1

S Julian Blackmon: Layton HS | Highlights

  • Another incredible highlight reel here.

Washington D.C.: 1

DE Yannick Ngakoue: Friendship College Academy | Highlights

