New Lucas Oil Stadium amenities, fan info for 2023 Colts home games

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and info for the 2023 Colts home schedule, which starts with their 40th home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday at 1 p.m.
PREGAME
- Season Long Mobile Parking. For the second season, all Colts controlled parking lots will use mobile parking instead of paper passes. Additionally, the Colts have increased their season-long parking opportunities by 30 percent to offer more guaranteed parking on game-days. These opportunities are available in the South Lot, Lot 2, Gate 10, Rolls Royce Garage and the Government Garage.
- Revamped Gameday Website. This off-season, the Colts revamped Colts.com/Gameday to continue providing fans with a one-stop resource for all gameday info. From gameday giveaways and themes to rideshare and parking, this website is a must-have for everyone attending a game at Lucas Oil Stadium this season.
- "RoboBlue." The Colts are introducing a new gameday chat assistant, RoboBlue, to help answer fans' gameday questions, including parking, concessions, wayfinding, gameday FAQ's and much more. Powered by AI technology, RoboBlue is available via the Colts Mobile App and Colts.com/Gameday.
- Touchdown Town. American Family Insurance Touchdown Town returns as the best pregame party in town. This free experience includes $3 Bud Lights, food trucks, live music, kid-friendly activities, interactive experiences, Colts partner activations and more. This season will feature a new centralized bar area and additional seating.
- Pedestal scanners & improved security checks at North Gate. Access the exceptional with the Colts and the new pedestal scanners at Lucas Oil Stadium for a seamless entry experience. Enter through the Lucas Oil Gate to utilize this new technology provided by Alvarado. The Lucas Oil Gate also will feature walk-through detection systems throughout the 2023-24 season to improve speed and safety of entry.
- 100% Mobile Ticketing. All tickets are mobile and can be easily accessed and managed via the Colts Mobile App.
IN-GAME EXPERIENCE
- "STM Hub," powered by Ticketmaster. Beginning this season, a dedicated location within the stadium – Sec. 132 – has been added for all current or prospective season ticket members to learn more about their membership and meet their account representative on gameday.
- New In-Game Promotions and On-field Entertainment. Several new promotions and on-field entertainment elements will be featured during timeouts and halftime this season. Some of these features include new player intro videos and games "Nerd Wallet Fib or Fact," "Hoosier Lottery Kiss Cam," "Kicks for Cards," "What's in the Box" and the "Wheel of Destiny."
- Debit/Credit Card Payments for 50/50 Raffle. The Indianapolis Colts Foundation’s 50/50 Raffle for Colts fans now will accept debit and credit card payments as well as cash. Half of the net proceeds from the day's ticket sales will go to one lucky fan and the remainder will support the work of the Colts Foundation in the community.
- Sensory Room. A fully outfitted sensory room for guests with sensory accessibility needs has been constructed in the Southwest Corner on Street Level and is available to enhance the gameday experience for guests with autism or other developmental disabilities.
FOOD & BEVERAGES
- New Menu Items. The Colts and their hospitality partner, Sodexo Live!, will unveil more than a dozen new food offerings across the stadium this season, including concessions, suites and club lounges. A full list of menu items is available here.
- "Grab & Go" Concession Stands. The stadium once again will feature "Grab & Go" locations near sections 111, 124, 152, 327, 506, 520, 533 and 547. They will feature an assortment of canned beer, ready-to-drink cocktails, water and select Coca-Cola products. Locations in sections 124 and 327 also will include snacks.
- Margarita Carts (Suite Levels). Guests will be able to enjoy a visit from a premium margarita cart on gamedays. The cart features two margarita flavors crafted with premium fresh ingredients, as well as a variety of fresh fruits and salt rims.
- Sip & Savor – A Sampling Experience (Club Level). The Colts will continue their popular sampling program in the club lounges, providing guests with various complimentary food and drink samplings throughout the season.
- Complimentary Self-Serve Popcorn (Club Level). Complimentary popcorn will continue to be offered to fans in the club lounges through new self-serve machines.
- Espresso Martinis (Club Level). Guests in both the WynnBET West Club and the Faegre Drinker East Club will be able to purchase new premium espresso martinis.
- Featured Matchup Specials (Suite & Club Levels). The stadium will offer weekly specials featuring a culinary experience inspired by that week's opponent.
- Refreshed Wine List, curated by St. Elmo (Suite & Club Levels). A refreshed wine list, curated by St. Elmo Steakhouse, will be available on suite and club levels as a part of the Gameday Cellar Selections program.