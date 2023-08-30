Just Announced: 2023 Colts gameday giveaways, halftime shows & promotions

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a special lineup of gameday giveaways, halftime entertainment, and promotions for the Colts 2023 regular season home schedule. 

Aug 30, 2023 at 12:58 PM
To celebrate the team's 40th Season in Indianapolis, 1980s-inspired T-shirts will be available for the first 50,000 fans at the home opener on Sept. 10. Other giveaways for the regular season include exclusive Colts belt bags, rally towels, beanies and more!

Exciting halftime entertainment is also coming to Lucas Oil Stadium, including 40 seasons of Colts Cheer, Purdue University Marching Band, and other special performances.

Get excited for the following gameday elements during each game at Lucas Oil Stadium this season: *

---

Colts vs. Jaguars | Sunday, September 10 – 1 PM

Theme: 40th Season Celebration

Giveaway: 1980s Colts Inspired T-Shirt

Halftime Show: 40 Seasons of Colts Cheer

Ticket Promotions: Limited Single Game Tickets

---

Colts vs. Rams | Sunday, October 1 – 1 PM

Theme: Family Day

Giveaway: Clear Colts Belt Bag

Halftime Show: Junior Cheerleaders and Grandparents

Ticket Promotions: Family Four Pack

---

Colts vs. Titans | Sunday, October 8 – 1 PM

Theme: Crucial Catch

Giveaway: Crucial Catch Silicone Wristband

Halftime Show: Caesar's Jumbo Dice Extravaganza

Ticket Promotions:

---

Colts vs. Browns | Sunday, October 22 – 1 PM

Theme: Indiana Nights Jersey Debut

Giveaway: Jersey Rally Towel

Halftime Show: Purdue Marching Band Performance

Ticket Promotions: Limited Single Game Tickets

---

Colts vs. Saints | Sunday, October 29 – 1 PM

Theme: Halloween "For The Boo"

Giveaway: Glow in the Dark Tote Bag

Halftime Show: Girls Flag Football with Blue & Celebrity Coaches

Ticket Promotions: Colts Beer Blitz

---

Colts vs. Buccaneers | Sunday, November 26 – 1 PM

Theme: Salute to Service

Giveaway: Colts x Lucas Oil Beanie

Halftime Show: USMC Silent Drill Platoon

Ticket Promotions: Blue’s Pregame Show featuring The Wheel of Chaos

---

Colts vs. Steelers | Date and Time TBA

Theme: Throwback

Giveaway: Throwback Pennant

Halftime Show: Ultimate Frisbee

Ticket Promotions: Limited Single Game Tickets

---

Colts vs. Raiders | Sunday, December 31 – 1 PM

Theme: Kicking the Stigma

Giveaway: New Year's Eve Party Pack

Halftime Show: Colts Cheer x Colts Drumline Collaboration

Ticket Promotions: Limited Single Game Tickets

---

Colts vs. Texans | Date and Time TBA

Theme: Fan Appreciation

Giveaway: "For The Shoe" Knitted Scarf

Halftime Show: High School Football Recognition and Hoosier Lottery Game Changer Giveaway

Ticket Promotions: Family Four Pack

---

What's more, the team announced 2023 season-long ticketing promotions, including the return of the Family Four Pack, Colts Beer Blitz and more available for select games:

family four pack

Family Four Pack

4 tickets + $25 concession credit for $160!

Grab the whole crew and join us for family fun at Lucas Oil Stadium. Plus, get $25 in concession credit to use throughout the game.

Available for: Colts vs Rams; Colts vs Texans

BUY NOW

1920x1080-TEN

Blue's Pregame Show featuring The Wheel of Chaos

Ticket + Access to Pregame Show featuring The Wheel of Chaos + Autographed copy of Blue's Book for $55!

A crazy time with the craziest Mascot in the NFL… who knows what The Wheel of Chaos will bring! Get a ticket to the game and access to the best pregame show on the planet, plus an autographed copy of Blue's own book.

Available for: Colts vs Titans; Colts vs Buccaneers

BUY NOW

Beer_Blitz_2023

Colts Beer Blitz, presented by Anheuser-Busch

Ticket + Access to Pregame Beer Sampling Party + Complimentary Beer & Sample Cup for $59

Join Colts Nation for a day full of beer and football before the Colts take on the Saints! Participating breweries include Sun King Brewing, St. Joseph Brewery, Four Day Ray Brewing, 18th Street Brewery, MashCraft Brewing and more to be announced.

Available for: Colts vs Saints

BUY NOW

Faith_Football_Graphic

Faith and Football, presented by He Gets Us

Ticket + Session with Coaches & Players for $57

The Colts Faith and Football experience is a day filled with football, faith, and fun! It includes faith-based testimonials from players, coaches, and cheerleaders, post-game field access for photos, and autograph cards.

Available for: Colts vs Titans

BUY NOW

23-ticketing-colts-flex-plans-stein-2-1920x1080

Colts Flex Plans, presented by Bud Light

Build your own custom plan and receive a complimentary Colts beer stein!

Customize your plan by handpicking the games you want to attend. Benefits include: limited edition Colts beer stein, discount off of single game pricing, priority access to 2024 Season Tickets and playoff tickets, and Dedicated Account Manager

BUY NOW

---

For more information about 2023 promotions, visit Colts.com/promos

For more information about 2023 gameday giveaways, visit Colts.com/giveaways

For up-to-date gameday information visit Colts.com/gameday

Stay tuned for additional 2023 regular season updates.

*Gameday elements subject to change.

