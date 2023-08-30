Just Announced: 2023 Colts gameday giveaways, halftime shows & promotions

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a special lineup of gameday giveaways, halftime entertainment, and promotions for the Colts 2023 regular season home schedule.
To celebrate the team's 40th Season in Indianapolis, 1980s-inspired T-shirts will be available for the first 50,000 fans at the home opener on Sept. 10. Other giveaways for the regular season include exclusive Colts belt bags, rally towels, beanies and more!
Exciting halftime entertainment is also coming to Lucas Oil Stadium, including 40 seasons of Colts Cheer, Purdue University Marching Band, and other special performances.
Get excited for the following gameday elements during each game at Lucas Oil Stadium this season: *
---
Colts vs. Jaguars | Sunday, September 10 – 1 PM
Theme: 40th Season Celebration
Giveaway: 1980s Colts Inspired T-Shirt
Halftime Show: 40 Seasons of Colts Cheer
---
Colts vs. Rams | Sunday, October 1 – 1 PM
Theme: Family Day
Giveaway: Clear Colts Belt Bag
Halftime Show: Junior Cheerleaders and Grandparents
Ticket Promotions: Family Four Pack
---
Colts vs. Titans | Sunday, October 8 – 1 PM
Theme: Crucial Catch
Giveaway: Crucial Catch Silicone Wristband
Halftime Show: Caesar's Jumbo Dice Extravaganza
Ticket Promotions:
---
Colts vs. Browns | Sunday, October 22 – 1 PM
Theme: Indiana Nights Jersey Debut
Giveaway: Jersey Rally Towel
Halftime Show: Purdue Marching Band Performance
---
Colts vs. Saints | Sunday, October 29 – 1 PM
Theme: Halloween "For The Boo"
Giveaway: Glow in the Dark Tote Bag
Halftime Show: Girls Flag Football with Blue & Celebrity Coaches
Ticket Promotions: Colts Beer Blitz
---
Colts vs. Buccaneers | Sunday, November 26 – 1 PM
Theme: Salute to Service
Giveaway: Colts x Lucas Oil Beanie
Halftime Show: USMC Silent Drill Platoon
Ticket Promotions: Blue’s Pregame Show featuring The Wheel of Chaos
---
Colts vs. Steelers | Date and Time TBA
Theme: Throwback
Giveaway: Throwback Pennant
Halftime Show: Ultimate Frisbee
---
Colts vs. Raiders | Sunday, December 31 – 1 PM
Theme: Kicking the Stigma
Giveaway: New Year's Eve Party Pack
Halftime Show: Colts Cheer x Colts Drumline Collaboration
---
Colts vs. Texans | Date and Time TBA
Theme: Fan Appreciation
Giveaway: "For The Shoe" Knitted Scarf
Halftime Show: High School Football Recognition and Hoosier Lottery Game Changer Giveaway
Ticket Promotions: Family Four Pack
---
What's more, the team announced 2023 season-long ticketing promotions, including the return of the Family Four Pack, Colts Beer Blitz and more available for select games:
Family Four Pack
4 tickets + $25 concession credit for $160!
Grab the whole crew and join us for family fun at Lucas Oil Stadium. Plus, get $25 in concession credit to use throughout the game.
Available for: Colts vs Rams; Colts vs Texans
Blue's Pregame Show featuring The Wheel of Chaos
Ticket + Access to Pregame Show featuring The Wheel of Chaos + Autographed copy of Blue's Book for $55!
A crazy time with the craziest Mascot in the NFL… who knows what The Wheel of Chaos will bring! Get a ticket to the game and access to the best pregame show on the planet, plus an autographed copy of Blue's own book.
Available for: Colts vs Titans; Colts vs Buccaneers
Colts Beer Blitz, presented by Anheuser-Busch
Ticket + Access to Pregame Beer Sampling Party + Complimentary Beer & Sample Cup for $59
Join Colts Nation for a day full of beer and football before the Colts take on the Saints! Participating breweries include Sun King Brewing, St. Joseph Brewery, Four Day Ray Brewing, 18th Street Brewery, MashCraft Brewing and more to be announced.
Available for: Colts vs Saints
Faith and Football, presented by He Gets Us
Ticket + Session with Coaches & Players for $57
The Colts Faith and Football experience is a day filled with football, faith, and fun! It includes faith-based testimonials from players, coaches, and cheerleaders, post-game field access for photos, and autograph cards.
Available for: Colts vs Titans
Colts Flex Plans, presented by Bud Light
Build your own custom plan and receive a complimentary Colts beer stein!
Customize your plan by handpicking the games you want to attend. Benefits include: limited edition Colts beer stein, discount off of single game pricing, priority access to 2024 Season Tickets and playoff tickets, and Dedicated Account Manager
---
*Gameday elements subject to change.