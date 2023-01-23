2022 Rookie Review: The Learning Experience For DT Eric Johnson II

Johnson appeared in 14 games as a rotational defensive tackle for the Colts in 2022. 

Jan 23, 2023 at 12:58 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Eric Johnson II

2022 Statistics

  • Games played: 14
  • Defensive snaps played: 126 (13.2 percent)
  • Tackles: 3
  • Fumble recoveries: 1

The Big Picture

Johnson, the fifth-round rookie from Missouri State, spent his debut season as a rotational piece on Nate Ollie's defensive line. The majority of Johnson's snaps came in relief of defensive tackle Grover Stewart:

  • Snaps without Stewart on the field: 66
  • Snaps with Stewart on the field: 51

For Johnson, transitioning into an NFL rotation – and averaging nine snaps per game – brought an early lesson into focus.

"You really have to be on your P's and Q's when it comes to this stuff because opportunities don't come often, but when they do it has to be pristine," Johnson said. "There's not much room for error. You have to try to hold yourself at a higher standard."

Johnson played in a read-and-react defensive front in college at Missouri State, so there was a transition for him coming to Ollie and Gus Bradley's attack-focused, penetrating directive. But as Johnson learned how to play in an attack front, he felt like he opened up another lane of versatility that'll benefit him for the rest of his career.

"I'm still realizing this about how quickly things can change, and not just from a depth position but team to team — guys can get traded, cut, picked up somewhere, you can be all the way across the country," Johnson said. "You gotta be able to adapt to a new environment. So If I'm here playing attack front, but I go to another team and can play a read front, then I still have the same technique from way back when I can rely on."

A key benefit to Johnson's rookie season, too, was getting to learn from veterans in Stewart and two-time Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner.

"There's a playing football part, and the being in the NFL part," Johnson said. "So handling yourself in the locker room, dealing with other teammates at a higher level and talking to coaches, how you go about operating within the facility, (Buckner's) who I look to for that."

Eric Johnson II: Rookie Season

View some of the best photos of defensive tackle Eric Johnson II in his 2022 debut season with the Colts.

93 DT Eric Johnson, #58 LB Bobby Okereke,
1 / 20

93 DT Eric Johnson, #58 LB Bobby Okereke,

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye, #93 DT Eric Johnson,
2 / 20

51 DE Kwity Paye, #93 DT Eric Johnson,

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson
3 / 20

93 DT Eric Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson
4 / 20

93 DT Eric Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson, #59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo, #96 DT Byron Cowart
5 / 20

93 DT Eric Johnson, #59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo, #96 DT Byron Cowart

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson
6 / 20

93 DT Eric Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
79 T Bernhard Raimann, #93 DT Eric Johnson
7 / 20

79 T Bernhard Raimann, #93 DT Eric Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson
8 / 20

93 DT Eric Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson
9 / 20

93 DT Eric Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin, #93 DT Eric Johnson
10 / 20

44 LB Zaire Franklin, #93 DT Eric Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo, #93 DT Eric Johnson, #44 LB Zaire Franklin
11 / 20

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo, #93 DT Eric Johnson, #44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson
12 / 20

93 DT Eric Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson, #44 LB Zaire Franklin
13 / 20

93 DT Eric Johnson, #44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
33 CB Dallis Flowers, #93 DT Eric Johnson
14 / 20

33 CB Dallis Flowers, #93 DT Eric Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
James Irsay Owner and CEO, #93 DT Eric Johnson
15 / 20

James Irsay Owner and CEO, #93 DT Eric Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
26 S Rodney McLeod Jr., #93 DT Eric Johnson
16 / 20

26 S Rodney McLeod Jr., #93 DT Eric Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson
17 / 20

93 DT Eric Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson
18 / 20

93 DT Eric Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson
19 / 20

93 DT Eric Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson
20 / 20

93 DT Eric Johnson

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2022 Rookie Review: Nick Cross Goes From Starter On Defense To Core Special Teamer For Bubba Ventrone

Cross didn't play much on defense after the first two weeks of the season, but finished 2022 with the most special teams tackles on the Colts.

news

2022 Rookie Review: How Bernhard Raimann Handled Gauntlet Of Pass Rushers As Colts' Left Tackle

Raimann held his own in the second half of the 2022 season despite facing a string of productive, experienced edge rushers.

news

2022 Rookie Review: Jelani Woods Shows Upside As Playmaking Weapon For Colts' Offense

Woods' size and athleticism showed up over the course of the 2022 third-round pick's rookie season.

news

2022 Rookie Review: Inside (And Outside) The Numbers Of Alec Pierce's First Year With Colts

Alec Pierce proved to be a solid vertical, outside-the-numbers ball-winner in Year 1. Here's a look back at the second-round wide receiver's rookie season with the Colts.

news

2019 Colts Review: Pro Football Focus Evaluations

Their season ended before they would have liked, but the Indianapolis Colts had plenty of positives to take away from their 2019 campaign, according to Pro Football Focus. Here's a comprehensive review of the Colts' 2019 PFF evaluations.

news

2018 Colts Review: Special Teams

Year after year, the Indianapolis Colts experience the namesake of "special teams," 2018 being no different with Adam Vinatieri, Rigoberto Sanchez and Luke Rhodes leading the way.

news

2018 Colts Review: Offensive Linemen

The Indianapolis Colts' offensive line in 2018 performed at a level that has not been seen in Indy in perhaps a decade or longer.

news

2018 Colts Review: Defensive Linemen

The Indianapolis Colts' defense totally switched schemes over the 2018 offseason, and the performance of its line was a pleasant surprise that could be considered ahead of schedule.

news

2018 Colts Review: Wide Receivers

Through adversity, the Indianapolis Colts' 2018 wide receiver corps came up big for quarterback Andrew Luck throughout the season.

news

2018 Colts Review: Linebackers

The Indianapolis Colts' new defensive scheme called for athletic, smart, tough linebackers, and they got just that from their young linebacker corps in 2018.

news

2018 Colts Review: Tight Ends

When healthy, there may have been no better position group in the NFL than the Indianapolis Colts' tight ends throughout the 2018 season.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising