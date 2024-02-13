 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

2023 Rookie Review: Colts CB Juju Brents flashes physicality, competitiveness, upside

Brents flashed plenty of upside in 2023, but fought through injuries throughout the season that limited him to nine games. 

Feb 13, 2024 at 04:53 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

09242023-Brents-ff

2023 Statistics

  • 9 games
  • 8 starts
  • 496 snaps
  • 5 pass break-ups
  • 1 interception
  • 1 forced fumble
  • 1 fumble recovery
  • 43 tackles

The Big Picture

Brents battled injuries throughout his rookie season. He missed OTAs and offseason minicamp while recovering from a wrist injury, then was held out of the first half of training camp while he worked his way back from a hamstring injury. Brents didn't play in Weeks 1 and 2, then started Weeks 3-7 before a quad injury sustained against the Cleveland Browns held him out until Week 15. In the Colts' season finale, Brents exited with a hamstring injury. 

"At the end of the day with JuJu, he's very talented," general manager Chris Ballard said. "He cares deeply. We think he's going to really be an excellent player, but he's got to be healthy, and he's got to practice – that's how you get better. He's a great kid and he cares. When he played, he played well."

Brents' length, physicality and competitiveness immediately translated to success on the field in his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens, in which he forced a game-shifting fumble in the first quarter. Brents held wide receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews to just three catches on five targets for 18 yards, with his coverage on Andrews proving key late in the Colts' 22-19 overtime win. 

In Week 17, Brents swatted away three Aidan O'Connell passes in the Colts' 23-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, including an end zone breakup while playing man-to-man coverage against star wideout Davante Adams. 

"I love the way that JuJu Brents competes," linebacker Zaire Franklin said after that win over the Raiders. 

Brents, as the Colts expected through the pre-draft process, was particularly skilled in press coverage. Per Pro Football Focus, Brents allowed a successful play when targeted in press coverage just 43.2 percent of the time, the fifth-lowest rate in the NFL. 

Similar to fellow rookie Anthony Richardson, Brents flashed plenty of potential in 2023 but enters the 2024 offseason knowing he needs to be healthier in Year 2 with the Colts. 

"Just to fully fortify my body, making sure that I'm able to withstand a full season – that's gonna be my number one goal," Brents said. "I mean, it's obvious I know I can go out there and play and perform, but it's hard to do that when you're not on the field. So, I just want to make sure that I'm dialed in on all those aspects off the field and make sure that I'm fully ready to go when it comes to the 2024 season."

Season Highlights

2023 Rookie Season: JuJu Brents

View the best photos from cornerback JuJu Brents' rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts.

29 CB JuJu Brents
1 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents
2 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
3 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
4 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents
5 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents
6 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents
7 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents
8 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents
9 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents
10 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

./© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents
11 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

./© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents
12 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

© Indianapolis Colts
38 CB Tony Brown , 29 CB JuJu Brents ,n 23 CB Kenny Moore II
13 / 25

38 CB Tony Brown , 29 CB JuJu Brents ,n 23 CB Kenny Moore II

./© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents
14 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

./© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents
15 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

./© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents , 39 CB Darrell Baker Jr.
16 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents , 39 CB Darrell Baker Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents
17 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents
18 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents
19 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents
20 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents
21 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents
22 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents
23 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents
24 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents
25 / 25

29 CB JuJu Brents

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 Rookie Review: 2 big things the Colts learned about Anthony Richardson last season

While Richardson appeared in just four games, the Colts discovered plenty of encouraging things about their rookie quarterback in 2023. 
news

2022 Rookie Review: JoJo Domann Helps Colts' Special Teams Thrive

Domann played the third-most special teams snaps and had the second-most special teams tackles on the Colts in 2022. 
news

2022 Rookie Review: Dallis Flowers Leads NFL In Yards Per Kickoff Return

Flowers, an undrafted free agent, logged time as both a kick returner and cornerback and earned a spot on the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team as a kick returner. 
news

2022 Rookie Review: From Seventh-Round Pick To Productive Starter, Rodney Thomas II Shines In Year 1

Safety Rodney Thomas II, the No. 239 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, led the Colts with four interceptions last season. 
news

2022 Rookie Review: Don't Forget About Andrew Ogletree

Ogletree impressed the Colts during training camp before a knee injury cut his season short in August. 
news

2022 Rookie Review: The Learning Experience For DT Eric Johnson II

Johnson appeared in 14 games as a rotational defensive tackle for the Colts in 2022. 
news

2022 Rookie Review: Nick Cross Goes From Starter On Defense To Core Special Teamer For Bubba Ventrone

Cross didn't play much on defense after the first two weeks of the season, but finished 2022 with the most special teams tackles on the Colts. 
news

2022 Rookie Review: How Bernhard Raimann Handled Gauntlet Of Pass Rushers As Colts' Left Tackle

Raimann held his own in the second half of the 2022 season despite facing a string of productive, experienced edge rushers. 
news

2022 Rookie Review: Jelani Woods Shows Upside As Playmaking Weapon For Colts' Offense

Woods' size and athleticism showed up over the course of the 2022 third-round pick's rookie season. 
news

2022 Rookie Review: Inside (And Outside) The Numbers Of Alec Pierce's First Year With Colts

Alec Pierce proved to be a solid vertical, outside-the-numbers ball-winner in Year 1. Here's a look back at the second-round wide receiver's rookie season with the Colts. 
news

2019 Colts Review: Pro Football Focus Evaluations

Their season ended before they would have liked, but the Indianapolis Colts had plenty of positives to take away from their 2019 campaign, according to Pro Football Focus. Here's a comprehensive review of the Colts' 2019 PFF evaluations.
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising