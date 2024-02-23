 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
2023 Colts Rookie Review: S Daniel Scott, DE Titus Leo, T Jake Witt

Three of the Colts' 2023 draft picks were placed on season-ending injured reserve prior to roster cuts in late August.  

Feb 23, 2024 at 09:10 AM
Titus Leo

Where they were drafted

  • Daniel Scott, S, California: 5th round, No. 158 overall
  • Titus Leo, DE, Wagner: 6th round, No. 211 overall
  • Jake Witt, T, Northern Michigan: 7th round, No. 236 overall

The Big Picture

The Colts envisioned Daniel Scott as baseline a core special teams player with upside to play on defense as a rookie. But Scott tore his ACL in June – though he was a constant presence around his teammates at practice during his rookie season. 

That last part left a positive impression on general manager Chris Ballard, who specifically mentioned Scott during his post-season January press conference. 

"We were really excited about Scott," Ballard said. "He tears his ACL during OTAs – let me tell you about him, he did not miss one day of practice. I don't know if I've ever been around a kid that just every day in the same spot paying attention, dialing in mentally – every single day from training camp to the end of the year. The kid didn't miss a day. So, getting him back will be good for our back end.

"He's smart. He's athletic. We really liked what we saw the limited time that we had him."

Titus Leo was the only one of this group to appear in the Colts' three preseason games – he totaled 10 tackles, one sack and one pass break-up before sustaining an injury in the Colts' preseason finale that landed him on injured reserve. 

The Colts plucked Leo from an under-the-radar Wagner program, with his athleticism and physicality standing out. 

"He's got speed and toughness," Ballard said. "(Those are) good traits to work with."

With their final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Colts took a flier on Jake Witt, whose football backstory is legitimately unique. Pointing to Witt's off-the-charts athletic testing numbers for a 6-foot-7, 300-pound player and his eagerness to learn, the Colts figured he was worth a draft pick – instead of risking him signing elsewhere as an undrafted free agent. 

"I remember sitting in the draft room (in the spring) just watching his workout and I was like, 'Dang, I'm going to draft this dude just off the workout,'" Ballard said. "Look, he's raw and it's going to take him some time. Remember when we signed Mo (Alie-Cox) a few years back, basketball player.

"Now, (Witt) had some experience playing, but I mean he's 6-7, 300 pounds. He ran 4.8, he verticaled 37 (inches). He's got all the athletic traits you look for. He hasn't played a lot of football. So, we'll see if we can develop him. I think we can.

"We sent Tony (Sparano Jr.) to work him out. Tony came back raving saying, 'Look, I think we can make this guy a player.' Then I knew the competition was going to be so heavy after the draft, I said, 'Screw it. We're just going to draft him.'"

2023 Rookie Season: Titus Leo

View the best photos from defensive end Titus Leo's rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts.

91 DE Titus Leo
1 / 20

91 DE Titus Leo

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Titus Leo 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
2 / 20

91 DE Titus Leo

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Titus Leo, The 2023 Rookie draft class train during rookie minicamp of offseason workouts.
3 / 20

91 DE Titus Leo,

The 2023 Rookie draft class train during rookie minicamp of offseason workouts.

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Titus Leo, The 2023 Rookie draft class train during rookie minicamp of offseason workouts.
4 / 20

91 DE Titus Leo,

The 2023 Rookie draft class train during rookie minicamp of offseason workouts.

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Titus Leo, The 2023 Rookie draft class train during rookie minicamp of offseason workouts.
5 / 20

91 DE Titus Leo,

The 2023 Rookie draft class train during rookie minicamp of offseason workouts.

© Indianapolis Colts
52 LB Caden McDonald, 91 DE Titus Leo 2023 Rookie Minicamp Practice
6 / 20

52 LB Caden McDonald, 91 DE Titus Leo

2023 Rookie Minicamp Practice

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Titus Leo Players train during veteran mini-camp of offseason workouts.
7 / 20

91 DE Titus Leo

Players train during veteran mini-camp of offseason workouts.

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Titus Leo
8 / 20

91 DE Titus Leo

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Titus Leo 2023 Rookie Minicamp Practice
9 / 20

91 DE Titus Leo

2023 Rookie Minicamp Practice

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Titus Leo
10 / 20

91 DE Titus Leo

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Titus Leo
11 / 20

91 DE Titus Leo

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Titus Leo , 58 LB Donavan Mutin 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
12 / 20

91 DE Titus Leo , 58 LB Donavan Mutin

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Titus Leo
13 / 20

91 DE Titus Leo

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Titus Leo
14 / 20

91 DE Titus Leo

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Titus Leo
15 / 20

91 DE Titus Leo

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Titus Leo 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
16 / 20

91 DE Titus Leo

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Titus Leo 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
17 / 20

91 DE Titus Leo

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Titus Leo 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
18 / 20

91 DE Titus Leo

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Titus Leo 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
19 / 20

91 DE Titus Leo

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Titus Leo 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
20 / 20

91 DE Titus Leo

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
2023 Rookie Season: Jake Witt

View the best photos from tackle Jake Witt's rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts.

76 OT Jake Witt 2023 Rookie Minicamp Practice
1 / 21

76 OT Jake Witt

2023 Rookie Minicamp Practice

© Indianapolis Colts
76 T Jake Witt 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
2 / 21

76 T Jake Witt

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
76 OT Jake Witt
3 / 21

76 OT Jake Witt

© Indianapolis Colts
76 OT Jake Witt 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
4 / 21

76 OT Jake Witt

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
76 OT Jake Witt, 79 T Bernhard Raimann, Players train during OTAs of offseason workouts.
5 / 21

76 OT Jake Witt, 79 T Bernhard Raimann,

Players train during OTAs of offseason workouts.

© Indianapolis Colts
76 OT Jake Witt , 47 LB Liam Anderson, 40 CB Jaylon Jones
6 / 21

76 OT Jake Witt , 47 LB Liam Anderson, 40 CB Jaylon Jones

© Indianapolis Colts
Jake Witt The Colts 2023 rookie draft class arrives at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
7 / 21

Jake Witt

The Colts 2023 rookie draft class arrives at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

© Indianapolis Colts
76 OT Jake Witt, The 2023 Rookie draft class train during rookie minicamp of offseason workouts.
8 / 21

76 OT Jake Witt,

The 2023 Rookie draft class train during rookie minicamp of offseason workouts.

© Indianapolis Colts
76 OT Jake Witt, 64 G Dillan Gibbons, The 2023 Rookie draft class train during rookie minicamp of offseason workouts.
9 / 21

76 OT Jake Witt, 64 G Dillan Gibbons,

The 2023 Rookie draft class train during rookie minicamp of offseason workouts.

© Indianapolis Colts
76 T Jake Witt
10 / 21

76 T Jake Witt

© Indianapolis Colts
76 T Jake Witt
11 / 21

76 T Jake Witt

© Indianapolis Colts
76 T Jake Witt
12 / 21

76 T Jake Witt

© Indianapolis Colts
76 T Jake Witt
13 / 21

76 T Jake Witt

© Indianapolis Colts
76 T Jake Witt
14 / 21

76 T Jake Witt

© Indianapolis Colts
76 OT Jake Witt
15 / 21

76 OT Jake Witt

© Indianapolis Colts
76 T Jake Witt
16 / 21

76 T Jake Witt

© Indianapolis Colts
76 OT Jake Witt
17 / 21

76 OT Jake Witt

© Indianapolis Colts
76 T Jake Witt
18 / 21

76 T Jake Witt

© Indianapolis Colts
76 OT Jake Witt
19 / 21

76 OT Jake Witt

© Indianapolis Colts
76 T Jake Witt
20 / 21

76 T Jake Witt

© Indianapolis Colts
76 T Jake Witt
21 / 21

76 T Jake Witt

© Indianapolis Colts
