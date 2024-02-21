2023 Colts Rookie Review: Jaylon Jones

Jones' 0.72 yards per coverage snap allowed is the fourth-lowest for a rookie in the last 10 years, per PFF, behind only the Jets' Sauce Gardner (0.59, 2022), the Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. (0.70, 2023) and the Raiders' Nate Hobbs (0.71, 2021).

That stat isn't everything – Jones allowed a passer rating of 108.5 when targeted in coverage, per PFF – but it's a decent representation of the solid foundation laid by the No. 221 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He wasn't thrown at much – which can be a skill in and of itself – and when he was, he didn't allow an avalanche of big plays. Another thing Jones did well was prevent explosive gains after the catch: He was tagged with allowing 57 total YAC, the lowest among regular starting cornerbacks in 2023.

None of this is to say Jones will be guaranteed a starting spot again in 2024 – he'll have to compete with Brents, Flowers and anyone else the Colts may bring in at outside cornerback in the coming months. But he's made believers of his coaching staff and front office over the last 10 months, and the Colts are encouraged by what Jones did in 2023.