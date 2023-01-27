2022 Rookie Review: JoJo Domann Helps Colts' Special Teams Thrive

The Big Picture

Domann was part of a wave of new talent sliding into Bubba Ventrone's special teams units in 2022, and he played a significant role in keeping those groups among the best in the NFL. Special teams stalwarts from 2021 like George Odum and Matthew Adams left in free agency, while linebacker Zaire Franklin became a highly productive every-down starter on defense.

That opened the door for Domann and a group of other new faces to step in on Ventrone's kickoff return/coverage and punt return/coverage units. Domann's 264 special teams snaps were tied for the third-highest total on the Colts (behind linebacker E.J. Speed and cornerback Tony Brown), and his nine special teams tackles were tied for second on the team (behind safety Nick Cross, who had 10).

Domann also earned a 77.1 Pro Football Focus special teams grade, 17th-highest among rookies with at least 100 snaps. And, in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings, he opportunistically snagged a punt blocked by defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and returned it for a touchdown.

The path Domann took to a roster spot and role as a core special teamer wasn't easy, too. Two well-respected NFL Draft gurus projected he'd at the least be picked on Day 3 of the draft, if not sooner: The Athletic's Dane Brugler had a third-to-fourth-round grade on him, while NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had a fifth-to-sixth-round grade.

But Domann went undrafted, and his agent – who also happens to be his father, Craig – began fielding calls from teams looking to sign him as a priority free agent. Once the Colts called, Domann's dad made call: You're going to Indianapolis.

It turned out to be a tremendous fit in Year 1.