2022 Rookie Review: JoJo Domann Helps Colts' Special Teams Thrive

Domann played the third-most special teams snaps and had the second-most special teams tackles on the Colts in 2022. 

Jan 27, 2023 at 08:00 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

JoJo Domann

2022 Statistics

  • Games played: 16
  • Special teams snaps played: 264 (61.4 percent)
  • Special teams tackles: 9
  • Touchdowns: 1

The Big Picture

Domann was part of a wave of new talent sliding into Bubba Ventrone's special teams units in 2022, and he played a significant role in keeping those groups among the best in the NFL. Special teams stalwarts from 2021 like George Odum and Matthew Adams left in free agency, while linebacker Zaire Franklin became a highly productive every-down starter on defense.

That opened the door for Domann and a group of other new faces to step in on Ventrone's kickoff return/coverage and punt return/coverage units. Domann's 264 special teams snaps were tied for the third-highest total on the Colts (behind linebacker E.J. Speed and cornerback Tony Brown), and his nine special teams tackles were tied for second on the team (behind safety Nick Cross, who had 10).

Domann also earned a 77.1 Pro Football Focus special teams grade, 17th-highest among rookies with at least 100 snaps. And, in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings, he opportunistically snagged a punt blocked by defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and returned it for a touchdown.

The path Domann took to a roster spot and role as a core special teamer wasn't easy, too. Two well-respected NFL Draft gurus projected he'd at the least be picked on Day 3 of the draft, if not sooner: The Athletic's Dane Brugler had a third-to-fourth-round grade on him, while NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had a fifth-to-sixth-round grade.

But Domann went undrafted, and his agent – who also happens to be his father, Craig – began fielding calls from teams looking to sign him as a priority free agent. Once the Colts called, Domann's dad made call: You're going to Indianapolis.

It turned out to be a tremendous fit in Year 1.

"This is all I've really ever wanted to do," Domann said after making the Colts' 53-man roster. "So now that I'm here, it's like – what are we going to do with it now? How do we keep progressing, how do we dream more? This dream, check mark. But what's the next dream?"

Season Highlights

 JoJo Domann: Rookie Season

View some of the best photos of linebacker JoJo Domann in his 2022 debut season with the Colts.

57 LB JoJo Domann,
1 / 20

57 LB JoJo Domann,

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann
2 / 20

57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann
3 / 20

57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann
4 / 20

57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann
5 / 20

57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann
6 / 20

57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann
7 / 20

57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann
8 / 20

57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann
9 / 20

57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
Jeff Saturday Interim Head Coach, #57 LB JoJo Domann
10 / 20

Jeff Saturday Interim Head Coach, #57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann, #51 DE Kwity Paye
11 / 20

57 LB JoJo Domann, #51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann
12 / 20

57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo, #57 LB JoJo Domann
13 / 20

59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo, #57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann
14 / 20

57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo, #57 LB JoJo Domann]
15 / 20

59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo, #57 LB JoJo Domann]

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #41 LB Grant Stuard, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, ]#57 LB JoJo Domann, #38 CB Tony Brown, #47 LB Forrest Rhyne, #16 WR Ashton Dulin
16 / 20

46 LS Luke Rhodes, #58 LB Bobby Okereke, #41 LB Grant Stuard, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, ]#57 LB JoJo Domann, #38 CB Tony Brown, #47 LB Forrest Rhyne, #16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke, #41 LB Grant Stuard, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #57 LB JoJo Domann, #38 CB Tony Brown, #47 LB Forrest Rhyne, #16 WR Ashton Dulin
17 / 20

58 LB Bobby Okereke, #41 LB Grant Stuard, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #57 LB JoJo Domann, #38 CB Tony Brown, #47 LB Forrest Rhyne, #16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann
18 / 20

57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann,
19 / 20

57 LB JoJo Domann,

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann
20 / 20

57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
