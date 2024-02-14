2023 Colts Rookie Review: Josh Downs proves Reggie Wayne right 

The Big Picture

While general manager Chris Ballard was at Lucas Oil Stadium watching quarterback prospects throw at the 2023 NFL Combine, Reggie Wayne walked over with an observation.

"Man," Wayne told Ballard, "this Josh Downs – it was incredible."

Wayne, pointing to Downs' athletic skillset, high football IQ and natural feel for the position, was a strong supporter of the UNC wide receiver's through the pre-draft process. The Colts' wide receiver room needed Downs, Wayne felt, to add a guy who can win with short-area quickness and agility from the slot.

"He's the player that I think we were missing," Wayne said last spring.

The Colts' scouting staff liked Downs, too, pointing to not just his traits but to his football upbringing: His dad, Gary, coached football after playing in the NFL from 1994-2000, and his uncle, Dre Bly, was a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback (his younger brother, Caleb, is a five-star safety who recently transferred from Alabama to Ohio State). Ask around the Colts facility about Downs and you'd hear a consistent sentiment: This kid just gets it, with his football-steeped background a part of that.