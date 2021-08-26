5 Things To Watch: Colts' Final Preseason Game Vs. Detroit Lions

The Colts wrap up the 2021 preseason Friday night at 7 p.m. ET against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Here’s everything to watch in the team’s final tune-up before Sept. 12’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Aug 26, 2021 at 02:12 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

1. Last Looks At Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger.

Jacob Eason will start and coach Frank Reich will rotate in Sam Ehlinger and Brett Hundley based on the flow of the game. For Eason and Ehlinger, it'll be one final opportunity to get some snaps in before the regular season.

But the Colts will head to Detroit with a strong amount of information on both quarterbacks thanks to their elevated status with Carson Wentz (foot) missing all but five training camp practices. 

"There's so much positive," Reich said. "You've got two young quarterbacks that we've drafted that we feel like have good upside and have proven that they know how to play winning football. First and foremost, we feel like the evaluation process is at a good spot like, 'Hey, we're in good shape. We've got two guys that are giving us a chance here.' Games are weighted a little bit heavier for sure, but there are a lot of reps and a lot of meeting time that are going into the equation."

All those practice reps and snaps in preseason games will be beneficial for both quarterbacks, neither of whom had much (if any) NFL experience before this year.

Eason this preseason is 31/48 (64.6 percent) for 315 yards (6.6 yards/attempt) with no touchdowns and no interceptions; Ehlinger is 18/28 (64.2 percent) for 225 yards (8.0 yards/attempt) with no touchdowns and three interceptions. 

2. The Wide Receiver Competition.

The Colts will face a difficult decision ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline to cut rosters down to 53 players: Which wide receivers do they keep?

The down-the-depth-chart competition at receiver has been one of the stories of training camp. Mike Strachan, Dezmon Patmon, De'Michael Harris, Ashton Dulin, Tyler Vaughns and Tarik Black have all made plays in practice and games, consistently dialing up the competition behind T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal and Parris Campbell. 

"It's going to be tough, and we feel very confident in our receiver group," Reich said. "We have a lot of guys that can make plays that we feel good about. A lot of things factor into it including special teams, but then also the role that they play – certain guys you use in different ways. So that will be a tough decision."

And a quick fun fact here — Patmon enters Friday as the NFL's leading preseason receiver with 109 yards on nine catches. 

"They're making it hard on us because they're all playing so well," offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. "We have a good group. (Chris) Ballard and his staff put together (and) brought in some good players in here and we're happy for it. We have a lot of weapons we're ready to work with. So, it'll be some tough decisions."

3. The Defensive Line Competition, Too.

Another extremely competitive position group throughout camp has been Brian Baker's defensive line. 

We saw Ben Banogu shine in the Colts' second preseason game, and he's been a consistently disruptive presence during training camp. But one other name to watch here is defensive tackle Chris Williams, who was highlighted by fellow D-tackle DeForest Buckner last week. 

"I mean Chris Williams right now, I mean he's playing with his hair on fire," Buckner said. "He's taking all the coaching. He's put in a lot of work this offseason out here with Rob Mathis and I can see it coming to fruition this training camp –the two days with the Panthers, in the game and these past couple days he's really been growing as a player inside and it's been fun to see."

4. More Identity-Building From The Defense.

With most starters only playing a handful of snaps — Kwity Paye, Khari Willis and Bobby Okereke at 15, Kenny Moore II at eight, DeForest Buckner at three, among others — the Colts' defense has not missed a beat. And that defensive success and mentality has been especially noticeable in two situations: Third down and sudden change. 

The Colts held the Panthers and Vikings to a combined five of 27 on third down (18.5 percent); In four sudden change possessions, the Colts' defense allowed just 2.7 yards per play and two field goals. 

"All we need is a blade of grass. That's the mindset," linebacker Darius Leonard said. "You give us a blade of grass and we'll defend that blade of grass. Somebody gets the ball on the one or sudden change, in our minds it's okay, let's get the ball back. We say, okay, offense, we got your back and we're going to make sure we get a stop and give y'all the ball so you can go down and score. It's just a mentality that you gotta have. 

"You see a lot of teams when quarterback or whatever make a mistake or fumble or something, a lot of defenses don't go in with intensity or that mindset to say okay, let's go. A lot of guys will go out with their heads down. We look at it as an opportunity to show who we are and that's what we're going to do."

That we've seen that mentality permeate the entire Colts' defense — not just the starters — is certainly an encouraging sign for where things stand depth-wise on that side of the ball.  

And with most starters not expected to play Friday, it'll be another opportunity to continue that team-wide growth.

5. Continued Progress From The O-Line.

With Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly out for most or all of training camp, the Colts have had to rely heavily on their depth at tackle, guard and center. And from Day 1 through Day 20 of camp, the Colts saw improvements from their offensive line.  

"Those guys were trending all camp," running back Jonathan Taylor said. 

The benefit to that growth is that there will be an additional layer of trust from the other players on the field if someone like Chris Reed or Julién Davenport has to step in during the season. 

"You don't have to worry about the decisions that they're making, you don't have to worry about them executing their job," Taylor said. "It's, I trust those guys, I can go out there and play fast and do what I'm obligated to do. And we're able to hit on all cylinders."

Nelson summed up his view of the line this week, too.  

"Danny Pinter was doing really well before he got hurt, he was doing a great job. He trained really hard this offseason," Nelson said. "I think Chris Reed has showed that he's a reliable starter and can go in and play really well. Another strong guy with good technique. 

"And then it seems like Davenport is taking control of the one spot, with the left tackles, and getting to talk to him I really like his mentality and confidence about himself. A little bit more on the quiet side but getting to know him, the guy can play. And then (Sam) Tevi and (Will) Holden and all the other guys going in there and competing hard.

"It's good to see the depth we have on the O-line going into the season. I feel really confident, hopefully we get Danny back soon, we got Chris and Joey Hunt and Jake Eldrenkamp and all these guys on the interior and then at the tackles too. Get Fisher back soon."

Top Shots: 2021 Training Camp

Look back at some of the best images from the Indianapolis Colts 2021 training camp.

2021_0727_TC_Arrivals_0165
1 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0727_TC_Arrivals_0503
2 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0727_TC_Arrivals_0611
3 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0727_TC_Arrivals_0701
4 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0727_Media_009
5 / 70
2021_0728_TCa_cc_010
6 / 70
2021_0728_TCa_cc_023
7 / 70
2021_0728_TCa_fans_004
8 / 70
2021_0728_TCa_fans_001
9 / 70
2 QB Carson Wentz
10 / 70

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
42 RB Benny LeMay
11 / 70

42 RB Benny LeMay

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0728_TCa_hunt_017
12 / 70
23 CB Kenny Moore II
13 / 70

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0729_TC_prac_1994
14 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT Antwaun Woods
15 / 70

96 DT Antwaun Woods

83 TE Kylen Granson
16 / 70

83 TE Kylen Granson

2021_0730_TC_3109 (1)
17 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0730_TC_3154
18 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0730_TC_3277
19 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0730_TC_3915
20 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0730_TC_3407
21 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0730_TC_3977
22 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0730_TC_4388
23 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
3 K Rodrigo Blankenship
24 / 70

3 K Rodrigo Blankenship

© Indianapolis Colts
7 WR Tarik Black, #47 CB Anthony Chesley
25 / 70

7 WR Tarik Black, #47 CB Anthony Chesley

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
26 / 70

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
86 TE Noah Togiai
27 / 70

86 TE Noah Togiai

© Indianapolis Colts
60 G Jake Eldrenkamp
28 / 70

60 G Jake Eldrenkamp

© Indianapolis Colts
Frank Reich Head Coach
29 / 70

Frank Reich Head Coach

© Indianapolis Colts
3 QB Brett Hundley
30 / 70

3 QB Brett Hundley

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0802_TC_prac_2538
31 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0803_TC_3029
32 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0803_TC_3674
33 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0803_TC_3462
34 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0803_TC_3379
35 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0803_TC_3937
36 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
72 T/G Braden Smith, #94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
37 / 70

72 T/G Braden Smith, #94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
35 CB Holton Hill, #80 WR Gary Jennings
38 / 70

35 CB Holton Hill, #80 WR Gary Jennings

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0804_TC_4042
39 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
40 / 70

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Jacob Eason
41 / 70

9 QB Jacob Eason

© Indianapolis Colts
3 K Rodrigo Blankenship and #8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
42 / 70

3 K Rodrigo Blankenship and #8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0804_TC_5189
43 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
44 / 70

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0808_TC_1191
45 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
46 / 70

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0806_TC_1102
47 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
62 G Chris Reed and #69 T Will Holden
48 / 70

62 G Chris Reed and #69 T Will Holden

© Indianapolis Colts
65 DT Andrew Brown
49 / 70

65 DT Andrew Brown

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
50 / 70

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0808_TC_0292
51 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0808_TC_0853
52 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
47 CB Anthony Chesley / #47 TE Jordan Thomas
53 / 70

47 CB Anthony Chesley / #47 TE Jordan Thomas

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0806_TC_1169
54 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0810_TC_3273
55 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
4 Sam Ehlinger
56 / 70

4 Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
10 WR Dezmon Patmon
57 / 70

10 WR Dezmon Patmon

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0812_TC_4041
58 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0812_TC_4189
59 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
43 Graham Adomitis
60 / 70

43 Graham Adomitis

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0812_TC_5040
61 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
62 G Chris Reed
62 / 70

62 G Chris Reed

© Indianapolis Colts
47 TE Jordan Thomas, #17 WR Mike Strachan
63 / 70

47 TE Jordan Thomas, #17 WR Mike Strachan

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard
64 / 70

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
42 RB Benny LeMay
65 / 70

42 RB Benny LeMay

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
66 / 70

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0817_TC_3487
67 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
68 / 70

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0818_TC_3963
69 / 70
© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
70 / 70

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts Rookie Watch: What We Learned About 2021 Draft Class in Training Camp

The Colts wrapped up training camp on Wednesday, and did so having seen important development and contributions from their 2021 draft class. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Good Vibes Leaving Grand Park; Jacob Eason To Start Preseason Finale Vs. Lions

The Colts wrapped up training camp Wednesday with their 20th practice at Grand Park. Here's everything you need to know from the final day of training camp in 2021. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Offensive Line Coming Into Focus As Camp Winds Down

The Colts held their 19th training camp practice on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Waive-Injured TE Noah Togiai 

Togiai appeared in four games for the Colts in 2020. 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz Practices Again Tuesday: 'He's Looking Real Good'

The Colts wanted to see if Carson Wentz could push his foot on consecutive days. He did that this week. 
news

Colts Waive Kicker Eddy Pineiro

Pineiro signed with the Colts in May. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly Return In Limited Fashion

The Colts held their 18th training camp practice of 2021 on Monday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz Impresses In Return To Practice: 'Today was a good next step'

Carson Wentz participated in a training camp practice Monday for the first time since July 29. And it looked like he picked up right where he left off. 
news

Colts Waive DT Joey Ivie, LB Skai Moore, TE Andrew Vollert

The Colts made three roster moves before Monday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

The Week Ahead At 2021 Colts Training Camp: August 23 - 24

Everything you need to know about the third week at Colts Training Camp.
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Vikings (Preseason, Week 2)

The Colts topped the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here are five big things we learned, starting with a huge game from defensive end Ben Banogu. 
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising