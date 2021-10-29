Colts' T.Y. Hilton, Braden Smith Listed As Questionable For Week 8 Vs. Titans

Frank Reich announced Friday the Colts ruled out cornerback BoPete Keyes (hamstring) for Sunday's Week 8 game against the Tennessee Titans. Keyes is the only player to be ruled out on Friday, while wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) and right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb) will be listed as questionable.
Smith has not played since Week 1 while Hilton injured his quad in the fourth quarter of the Colts' Week 6 win over the Houston Texans, which was the veteran wide receiver's season debut. Other players who practiced this week after missing games recently: Defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin), running back Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle).
Check back later Friday for the Colts' final practice report of Week 8, which will include game designations for this weekend's AFC South clash against the Titans.