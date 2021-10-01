Colts Rule Quenton Nelson, Kwity Paye, Braden Smith, Khari Willis, Rock Ya-Sin Out For Week 4 Game vs. Miami Dolphins

The Colts will be without left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle), defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), safety Khari Willis (groin) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) for their Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins, coach Frank Reich announced Friday.
Nelson, Paye, Willis and Ya-Sin left the Colts' Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans with injuries. Smith suffered his injury Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Check back later for the Colts' final practice report of the week with game designations for other players who did not practice or were limited over the last few days.