Colts elevate WR D.J. Montgomery to active roster from practice squad for Week 12

The Colts made the roster move Saturday. 

Nov 25, 2023 at 12:06 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Indianapolis The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver D.J. Montgomery to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Montgomery, 6-1, 201 pounds, has spent the entire season on the team's practice squad. He participated in training camp with the Colts after originally signing with the team as a free agent on August 18, 2023. Prior to Indianapolis, Montgomery spent time with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. He spent time on the Houston Texans' practice squad last season after spending time with the Colts during 2022 training camp. Montgomery spent time on the New York Jets' active roster and practice squad in 2021. He played in three games and caught three passes for 36 yards (12.0 avg.). In 2020, Montgomery spent time on the Jets' practice squad. As a rookie in 2019, he spent the entire season on the Cleveland Browns' Injured Reserve list. Montgomery was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019.

