Colts Cheerleaders to Represent the U.S. in Hong Kong

Hong Kong is set to kick off the world's largest and internationally televised Chinese New Year celebration. On February 8th, award-winning performance groups from around the globe will gather in Asia's World City to participate in this year's Chinese New Year festivities. Today, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) announced its selection of the National Football League's (NFL) Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders as the performance group representing the U.S. in Hong Kong.
"We are honored to have our Cheerleaders selected to represent our country, Indiana and the National Football League in Hong Kong's Chinese New Year Celebration," said Pete Ward, chief operating officer for the Indianapolis Colts. "Our cheerleaders are tremendous ambassadors for our organization and we are excited to have them share the spirit of the horseshoe on an international stage."
This marks the first visit to Hong Kong for the Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders. As part of the event, the Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders will unveil a brand-new performance exclusive to the world-renowned Chinese New Year Parade.
Headlined by the award-winning Cathay Pacific International Chinese New Year Parade in Kowloon, and Chinese New Year Fireworks Display on the iconic Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong is set to welcome the "Year of the Monkey" – the ninth sign in the Chinese Zodiac symbolizing riches, honor and luck for 2016.
"Hong Kong's Lunar New Year celebration has been recognized as a world-class event as thousands of international visitors celebrate the sophistication and rich traditions that only Asia's World City can offer," said Bill Flora, U.S. Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board. "With Hong Kong's East-meets-West culture, it's only fitting that we bring a performance group from one of the largest sports organizations in the U.S. Fans and visitors will get a chance to watch the NFL's Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders perform in Hong Kong for the first time during the festivities."
The award-winning Cathay Pacific International Chinese New Year Parade kicks off Hong Kong's festivities on the first day of Chinese New Year (February 8), bringing an extravagant procession of embellished floats and international performers to the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront. Celebrating its 21st year with the theme "Playground of the World. Party of the Year." the Night Parade is set to feature an extensive roster of critically-acclaimed performances by world-renowned talents, including the Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders.
Following the Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders' Hong Kong debut, the celebration rolls on as Hong Kong's annual Chinese New Year Fireworks display engulfs the breathtaking skyline of Victoria Harbour on February 9, 2016.
To learn more about Hong Kong's 2016 Chinese New Year Celebration and obtain a complete schedule of events, visit the official Hong Kong Tourism Board website atwww.DiscoverHongKong.com/USA. Follow the performers Hong Kong journey on social media using the hashtag #ColtsCheerinHK.
*The Colts Cheerleaders are sponsored by Core Pilates & Fitness, Varsity Spirit Fashion, Tyler Mason Salon and Spa, Air-Tan, Curtain Call Dance Studio, LA Fitness, Turkle and Associates, Apple Vacations, and Iberostar Hotels. *