Colts Cheerleaders to Represent the U.S. in Hong Kong

Headlined by the award-winning Cathay Pacific International Chinese New Year Parade in Kowloon, and Chinese New Year Fireworks Display on the iconic Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong is set to welcome the "Year of the Monkey" – the ninth sign in the Chinese Zodiac symbolizing riches, honor and luck for 2016.

"Hong Kong's Lunar New Year celebration has been recognized as a world-class event as thousands of international visitors celebrate the sophistication and rich traditions that only Asia's World City can offer," said Bill Flora, U.S. Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board. "With Hong Kong's East-meets-West culture, it's only fitting that we bring a performance group from one of the largest sports organizations in the U.S. Fans and visitors will get a chance to watch the NFL's Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders perform in Hong Kong for the first time during the festivities."

The award-winning Cathay Pacific International Chinese New Year Parade kicks off Hong Kong's festivities on the first day of Chinese New Year (February 8), bringing an extravagant procession of embellished floats and international performers to the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront. Celebrating its 21st year with the theme "Playground of the World. Party of the Year." the Night Parade is set to feature an extensive roster of critically-acclaimed performances by world-renowned talents, including the Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders.