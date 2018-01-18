Colts Cheer Teams Up With Dancer To Beat Cancer





When Cierra McCauley was five years old, her parents noticed something strange.

"She had a mass in her neck from her earlobe to her shoulder. We followed it almost a year through her pediatrician," said her mother, Marci. "Her pediatrician was like, 'Oh, kids get swollen nymph nodes all the time. It's nothing to worry about. Let's run antibiotics, and see if it goes down.'"

It didn't.

"After that, we went to an ear, nose and throat specialist. And he said the same thing, 'Kids get swollen lymph nodes.' She was a competitive gymnast and dancer at the time and fell doing a gymnastics move and fractured her clavicle. And that's when everything started falling into place."

The tests revealed more than a broken bone.

"She was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin's lymphoma," Marci said. "She was six years old, which is very unusual for a young child to have that kind of cancer."

She underwent six months of chemotherapy, but it was two years traveling back and forth from their home in Columbus, Indiana to Riley Hospital for Children for follow-ups. They had a scare along the way, when they found multiple spots in her lungs and the doctors told them there was a 95% chance that the cancer had returned.

"We were obviously devastated because it was worse hearing it the second time than it was the first time," said Marci. "For two days we cried and we were crazy, but then all the sudden this five percent started happening and we were like, 'We have a five percent chance that they're absolutely wrong.' And we just held onto that five percent – and we were right."

Through it all, there was one thing that kept Cierra going.