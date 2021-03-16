Colts Mailbag

Presented by

Colts Mailbag: Will Unprecedented Lead-up to 2021 NFL Draft Lead Chris Ballard to Trade Down?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about the impact of this year's different pre-draft process, what's coming in free agency and how to handle a deep stable of running backs going forward. 

Mar 16, 2021 at 12:46 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Each week, Colts.com readers can submit their questions to have a chance of them being answered in our Mailbag series.

Missed out on the party this week? Not a problem — you can submit your question(s) for next time by clicking here, or by taking part in the Colts.com Forums and the Colts' Reddit.

Let's get after this week's questions:

Kenneth Zysek, Lockport, N.Y.: I questioned the Big Q pick and the trade back. As a result I no longer question. I have faith in Ballard. But with no combine should we look to trade some of this year's picks toward next year?

JJ Stankevitz: This is a really interesting way to think about the 2021 draft — good question! The pre-draft process in 2021 is unprecedented — there's not only no traditional NFL combine, but private workouts with prospects outside of Pro Days or All-Star games (like the Senior Bowl) are banned, too. At least in 2020, the combine happened and a handful of colleges held wide-open pro days before things shut down in mid-March. 

So the information gathering process in 2021 will be different, certainly. Is that a reason to trade down and push draft picks to 2022, though? Probably not (there are other reasons to consider trading down, though, which I'll cover in the next question). Remember, every team is operating under the same restrictions this year. The teams that handle those challenges the best may have an advantage in the NFL Draft. And Ballard and his scouting staff's work speaks for itself, doesn't it?

——————

Tom Walters, East Greenbush, N.Y.: With the depth at many of the positions of need that the Colts have, it looks to me like another year where Ballard would willing to trade down or out of the first round to acquire and extra pick or picks. Would you agree?

JJ Stankevitz: The Colts have the No. 21 pick in this year's draft, and have traded back with their first pick twice under Ballard. In 2018, the Colts traded back from No. 3 to No. 6 with the New York Jets and picked guard Quenton Nelson; in 2019, Ballard sent the No. 26 pick to Washington for the No. 46 pick and a 2020 second-round pick (that turned into wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.). 

In 2019, though, the Colts had the 34th overall pick (stemming from the 2018 trade with the Jets), so while they moved back 20 picks in the trade with Washington, their first selection only was bumped back by eight picks. 

But Ballard has traded up on Day 2 twice — snagging second-round picks to draft defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis and running back Jonathan Taylor — so if there's a player he, the Colts' coaches and scouting staff really like, he's shown a willingness to be aggressive to get him. 

I think this all depends on the evaluations the Colts have on the prospects in this year's draft, and where they believe those players will be available to be picked. Yes, the Colts have needs; so does every other team. Can those needs be filled by trading back and accumulating more picks? Or can they be filled by trading up for the right player? Or by simply standing pat? We'll find out next month. 

——————

James Garwood, Huntington, Ind.:What does the future hold for (T.Y.) Hilton, (Marlon) Mack, and (Justin) Houston? I personally would love to see all three return.

JJ Stankevitz: All three are unrestricted free agents and are currently allowed to negotiate contracts with other teams (we're in the NFL's legal negotiation window, which runs until 4pm Wednesday, at which point the new league year begins and contracts can be executed). 

Stay tuned to our free agency tracker for the latest news on all the Colts' free agency moves.

Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard and Frank Reich have said they want Hilton back, but the contract has to be right for both the team and player. Hilton is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, and has said he's looking for one final contract before he retires. We'll see what happens in the coming hours and days.

"It will play itself out, but I'm not going to lie, the discussions we've had – I would just echo what Mr. (Jim) Irsay said and what Chris (Ballard) said in an interview or two," Reich said earlier this month. "I think we're all hoping and optimistic that there is a way that T.Y. (Hilton) can end his career as a Colt. He's a special player, he means a lot to us as an organization, but we all understand that there is a business side to it that has to be right. It has to be right for T.Y., it has to be right for the Colts. I'm just hopeful that that can play out. T.Y. has been a great player here, he's a leader on this team and I hope the business side of that can get worked out to where he can end his career as a Colt."

The Colts do have good depth at running back with Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins returning. Could Mack, who suffered a season-ending Achilles' injury last September, still be a part of that? Here's what Ballard said in January: 

"Marlon Mack broke my heart. That sucked. That was hard. Really hard. And it was hard on him, but he's so tough-minded. I watched him work his butt off here all season to get back. 

"Marlon Mack deserves a contract unequivocally. He deserves a good contract. I don't know if we are going to be able to do that here. Saying that, I'm not going to say that 'Marlon is not going to be back,' because I think he's really special as a player and I could just see a backfield of Marlon, Jonathan (Taylor) and Nyheim (Hines) and (Jordan) Wilkins be really special. So I'm not going to discount it, but I think Marlon Mack is a great player and deserves what he has coming to him. And he's even a better teammate, unselfish, everything you want."

We'll see what happens with the 32-year-old Houston, who had 19 sacks in 32 games with the Colts in 2019 and 2020. Edge rusher is always a sought-after position in free agency, after all. 

——————

Cody Sellers, Largo, Fla.: With so much talent at RB, what is the likelihood of moving Hines to slot WR?

JJ Stankevitz: Hines is already one of the more heavily-used running backs in the pass game in the NFL. He had 63 catches on 76 targets for 482 yards last year, all third among running backs (behind Washington's J.D. McKissic and the Saints' Alvin Kamara). For what it's worth, no running back had a higher receiving grade from Pro Football Focus than Hines in 2020. 

However, per PFF, only 8.9 percent of Hines' snaps on passing plays came in the slot last year. I'll say this: Reich, Marcus Brady and the Colts' offensive brain trust will continue to put Hines in the best position to succeed. 

Also, there's rarely a case where a team has too much depth at a position in the NFL. Attrition happens and the best teams are able to roll with it — like the Colts did last year after Mack's injury.

——————

Christopher Sheets, Orlando, Fla. Hi, longtime Colts fan back to '84. What in the world are the Colts gonna do regarding running back? I remember the Dickerson, Bentley days but this is so much more difficult in my mind. Both the mentioned backs complemented each other and obviously the first mentioned was a Hall of Fame player but the second was such a special player.

Now we/the Colts have at least three what I personally consider to be elite backs. How do you decide who to keep? I believe it's financially impossible to keep them all and I hate the thought of losing any of them. An insight on how the organization plans to handle this situation? It's crazy but we/the Colts are even deeper. Wilkins is also a special player so just interested how this will be handled. Go Blue!

JJ Stankevitz: This fits with the question above regarding Hines. Between Taylor (232 carries, 1,169 yards, 11 TDs), Hines (89 carries, 380 yards; 63 catches, 482 yards, 7 total TDs) and Wilkins (84 carries, 308 yards, 1 TD) the Colts absolutely have an impressive stable of running backs, all of whom are 26 or younger.

Hines and Wilkins will be unrestricted free agents after the 2021 season, while Taylor's four-year rookie contract expires following the 2023 season. We'll see how the Colts handle this situation over the next 12 months.

——————

Christian Hornsby, Pontiac, Ill.: First time writing in, love reading the articles! I have two questions. With all the releases happening and cap space the way that it is, do you think Ballard pulls the trigger on some one year deals? And who are your preferred options, especially with Nelson, Smith and Leonard needing new contracts in 2022, I think this is the perfect year for Ballard to switch up his approach. Second question, do you think we will see a big change in power teams with the cap casualties. Especially teams like the Saints, Chiefs and Rams. I think we're gonna see quite a few near teams in the playoffs next year, especially in the NFC.

JJ Stankevitz: On the first question, you bring up a good point about potential contract extensions for Nelson, tackle Braden Smith and linebacker Darius Leonard. Those need to be considered when looking at how much cap space the Colts have. Maybe shorter-term contracts make sense, but remember that unused cap space rolls over year to year, so it's not necessarily the only strategy that would work. And I can say coming from working in a different NFL city that the Colts are highly regarded around the league for how they conduct business. 

On the second question, I think the lowered-salary-cap blood-letting that a lot of folks expected didn't totally come to fruition. Yes, there were a number of prominent players released as part of various teams' cap crunches, but I think it's still fair to expect those teams you mentioned — the Saints, Chiefs and Rams — to still be awfully competitive in 2021. 

——————

Aaron Walker, Summitville, Ind.: What is the franchise tag?

JJ Stankevitz: Glad you asked! I wrote a primer on nine free agency terms Colts fans should know, which you can read here and includes the franchise tag. Once a player has the franchise tag placed on him, it's unlikely — but not unprecedented — he'll change teams in the next year. So history tells us the players who were tagged will play in 2021 for the teams that tagged them. But, rarely, players are traded after being tagged; alternatives, teams can rescind the tag, making the player an unrestricted free agent. 

The Colts haven't used the franchise tag since 2013, when it was placed on punter Pat McAfee.

PFF's Top 70 Free Agents

Check out who Pro Football Focus has ranked as the Top 70 free agents ahead of the 2021 season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
1 / 70

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) makes a diving catch in front of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. Applying franchise and even transition tags to players can have major ramifications on a team's present and future. That was never more of a consideration than this year, with the salary cap decreasing by, for now, $18 million. That's the first time the cap has gone down, which is due to lost revenues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.(AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)
2 / 70

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) makes a diving catch in front of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. Applying franchise and even transition tags to players can have major ramifications on a team's present and future. That was never more of a consideration than this year, with the salary cap decreasing by, for now, $18 million. That's the first time the cap has gone down, which is due to lost revenues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.(AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II (12) runs from Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chris Jones (26) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
3 / 70

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II (12) runs from Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chris Jones (26) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a reception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
4 / 70

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a reception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
5 / 70

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
6 / 70

Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) drops in coverage during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
7 / 70

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) drops in coverage during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) lines up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 31-27. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
8 / 70

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) lines up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 31-27. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins offensive guard Brandon Scherff (75) blocks Detroit Lions middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. Detroit won 20-17. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
9 / 70

Washington Redskins offensive guard Brandon Scherff (75) blocks Detroit Lions middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. Detroit won 20-17. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry, right, catches a pass while under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
10 / 70

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry, right, catches a pass while under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V (15) carries the ball after a reception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
11 / 70

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V (15) carries the ball after a reception during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) readies at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Panthers 28-27. (AP Photo/David Berding)
12 / 70

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) readies at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Panthers 28-27. (AP Photo/David Berding)

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney (62) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
13 / 70

New England Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney (62) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) reacts after a play during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
14 / 70

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) reacts after a play during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) can't make the catch as New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
15 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) can't make the catch as New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
16 / 70

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) looks to throw against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
17 / 70

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) looks to throw against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Steve Marcus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) defends against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
18 / 70

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) defends against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams in action against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
19 / 70

New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams in action against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) reacts after a play against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. The Titans won 41-38. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
20 / 70

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) reacts after a play against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. The Titans won 41-38. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans cornerback Desmond King II (33) plays the field during an NFL game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 03, 2021, in Houston. The Titans beat the Texans 41-38. (Cooper Neill via AP)
21 / 70

Tennessee Titans cornerback Desmond King II (33) plays the field during an NFL game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 03, 2021, in Houston. The Titans beat the Texans 41-38. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye pursues a play in the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
22 / 70

New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye pursues a play in the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III, right, breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
23 / 70

Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III, right, breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs the ball during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (Michael Owens via AP)
24 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) runs the ball during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (Michael Owens via AP)

Michael Owens/Michael Owens
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis runs for a touchdown past Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
25 / 70

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis runs for a touchdown past Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Ben Margot/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley (63) blocks during the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers, 31-26. (Ryan Kang via AP)
26 / 70

Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley (63) blocks during the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers, 31-26. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) recovers a fumble in front of Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Chaz Green (75) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
27 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) recovers a fumble in front of Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Chaz Green (75) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals' Carl Lawson (58) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
28 / 70

Cincinnati Bengals' Carl Lawson (58) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
29 / 70

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) runs after the catch in front of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) during the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9 to win Super Bowl LV. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
30 / 70

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) runs after the catch in front of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) during the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9 to win Super Bowl LV. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) battles with Tennessee Titans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (99) at the line of scrimmage during an NFL game, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Colts beat the Titans 34-17. (Cooper Neill via AP)
31 / 70

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) battles with Tennessee Titans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (99) at the line of scrimmage during an NFL game, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Colts beat the Titans 34-17. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith catches a pass before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
32 / 70

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith catches a pass before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung (76) readies at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Panthers 28-27. (AP Photo/David Berding)
33 / 70

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung (76) readies at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Panthers 28-27. (AP Photo/David Berding)

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) looks to make a block during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Cleveland defeated Pittsburgh 24-22. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
34 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) looks to make a block during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Cleveland defeated Pittsburgh 24-22. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs for a touchdown after a reception as New York Jets inside linebacker Neville Hewitt (46) attempts to tackle during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
35 / 70

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs for a touchdown after a reception as New York Jets inside linebacker Neville Hewitt (46) attempts to tackle during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, right, tries to evade the New York Giants defense during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
36 / 70

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, right, tries to evade the New York Giants defense during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Corey Sipkin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
37 / 70

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) runs a play in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y., in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo. The Buffalo Bills' salary-cap constraints have led starting linebacker Matt Milano to decide he will test free agency next month, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the discussions between the player and team have been private. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
38 / 70

FILE - Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) runs a play in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y., in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo. The Buffalo Bills' salary-cap constraints have led starting linebacker Matt Milano to decide he will test free agency next month, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the discussions between the player and team have been private. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
39 / 70

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Isaac Brekken/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson rushes in against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 27-13. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
40 / 70

New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson rushes in against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 27-13. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams (75) blocks during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won, 17-3. (Ric Tapia via AP)
41 / 70

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams (75) blocks during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won, 17-3. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP2021
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
42 / 70

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

KYUSUNG GONG/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) plays against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec.20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
43 / 70

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) plays against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec.20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) runs from Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith, right, after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
44 / 70

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) runs from Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith, right, after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries the football as he rushes during the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers, 31-26. (Ryan Kang via AP)
45 / 70

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries the football as he rushes during the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers, 31-26. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) stands in position against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Ravens defeat Titans 20-13. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
46 / 70

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) stands in position against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Ravens defeat Titans 20-13. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris (96) reaches in an attempt to block a Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) pass during the fourth quarter of the NFL game , Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Denver. (Eric Bakke via AP)
47 / 70

Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris (96) reaches in an attempt to block a Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) pass during the fourth quarter of the NFL game , Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Denver. (Eric Bakke via AP)

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) makes a reception behind Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans defeated the Lions 46-25. (Joe Robbins via AP)
48 / 70

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) makes a reception behind Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans defeated the Lions 46-25. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett (81) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
49 / 70

Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett (81) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, New York Jets cornerback Brian Poole (34) chases a play during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets' suddenly thin and inexperienced secondary took another big hit. Veteran cornerback Brian Poole is having surgery on his injured shoulder, and coach Adam Gase confirmed Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, the he will be out the rest of the year. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
50 / 70

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, New York Jets cornerback Brian Poole (34) chases a play during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets' suddenly thin and inexperienced secondary took another big hit. Veteran cornerback Brian Poole is having surgery on his injured shoulder, and coach Adam Gase confirmed Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, the he will be out the rest of the year. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys' Xavier Woods lines up during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
51 / 70

Dallas Cowboys' Xavier Woods lines up during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Frank Franklin II/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) warms up before the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
52 / 70

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) warms up before the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar (22) drops into coverage against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
53 / 70

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar (22) drops into coverage against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown (55) into the backfield during an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Steelers defeated the Titans 27-24. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
54 / 70

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown (55) into the backfield during an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Steelers defeated the Titans 27-24. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram III warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
55 / 70

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram III warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rick Wagner (71) blocks during an NFL NFC Championship football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Tampa Bay won 31-26. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
56 / 70

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rick Wagner (71) blocks during an NFL NFC Championship football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Tampa Bay won 31-26. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2021
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) in action on defense against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 36-10. (Joe Robbins via AP)
57 / 70

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) in action on defense against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 36-10. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runbs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
58 / 70

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runbs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) straight arms as he runs upfield during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 26-23. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
59 / 70

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) straight arms as he runs upfield during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 26-23. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) slides to a stop on a carry as Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd moves in during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
60 / 70

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) slides to a stop on a carry as Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd moves in during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) battles with Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NFL game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Denver. The Saints beat the Broncos 31-3. (Cooper Neill via AP)
61 / 70

New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) battles with Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NFL game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Denver. The Saints beat the Broncos 31-3. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor #15 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
62 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor #15 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

Jeff Bottari/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) forces Tennessee Titans running back Khari Blasingame (41) out of bounds during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
63 / 70

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) forces Tennessee Titans running back Khari Blasingame (41) out of bounds during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby (23) in action during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
64 / 70

Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby (23) in action during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) runs after a catch during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
65 / 70

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) runs after a catch during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2020
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett (22) defends in coverage on defense during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals, 20-12. (Ryan Kang via AP)
66 / 70

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett (22) defends in coverage on defense during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals, 20-12. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) in action against San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)
67 / 70

Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) in action against San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)

Jennifer Stewart/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) signals prior to the play at the line of scrimmage during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints beat the Bears 21-9. (Cooper Neill via AP)
68 / 70

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) signals prior to the play at the line of scrimmage during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints beat the Bears 21-9. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker (29) follows a play during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. The Colts have decided not to exercise their fifth-year option on Hooker, which could make him an unrestricted free agent after next season. Team officials faced a Monday afternoon, May 4, deadline to extend the deal but opted against it. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
69 / 70

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker (29) follows a play during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. The Colts have decided not to exercise their fifth-year option on Hooker, which could make him an unrestricted free agent after next season. Team officials faced a Monday afternoon, May 4, deadline to extend the deal but opted against it. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) prepares for the snap during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
70 / 70

New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) prepares for the snap during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: Slowing Down Josh Allen & Bills' Passing Attack, Leaning On Jonathan Taylor, Philip Rivers' Postseason Experience

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about how the Colts can try to slow down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' potent passing attack, why it'll be important to keep leaning on rookie running back Jonathan Taylor, the importance of Philip Rivers' postseason experience and much more.
news

Colts Mailbag: Philip Rivers' Future In Indy, Fixing The Penalties, Potential Extensions For Quenton Nelson & Darius Leonard

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about quarterback Philip Rivers' future in Indianapolis, what's going on with the penalties of late, what extensions could look like for Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard and Braden Smith and much more.
news

Colts Mailbag: Defending The Steelers, DeForest Buckner's Pro Bowl Snub, More Formations With Jonathan Taylor & Nyheim Hines?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about what the Colts can do to defend Big Ben and the Steelers' offense on Sunday, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner's Pro Bowl snub and his rank among elite NFL defensive tackles, whether Indy will consider more two-back formations and much more.
news

Colts Mailbag: T.Y. Hilton's Future In Indy, Containing Deshaun Watson, Quenton Nelson: Left Tackle Of The Future?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about wide receiver T.Y. Hilton's potential future with the team, what the Colts could possibly do to try to contain Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday, if Quenton Nelson is the future answer at left tackle and much more.
news

Colts Mailbag: Anthony Castonzo's Return & Future At Left Tackle, Playoff Odds, Who's Faster — Philip Rivers Or Peyton Manning?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about Anthony Castonzo's potential return today against the Raiders, the future at the left tackle position, the Colts' current playoff odds, who would win a race between Philip Rivers and Peyton Manning and much more.
news

Colts Mailbag: T.Y. Hilton Returns To His Second Home, Corralling J.J. Watt, Rooting For The Browns?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about T.Y. Hilton's return to NRG Stadium in Houston, how Le'Raven Clark and the Colts can help corral the Texans' J.J. Watt on Sunday, why Indy should be rooting for the Cleveland Browns and much more.
news

Colts Mailbag: Julian Blackmon For DROY, A Shuffle Along The Defensive Line, Will Jacob Eason Be Active Against Titans?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about where safety Julian Blackmon stands in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year race, how the team will handle shuffling its defensive line with two starters out Sunday, whether quarterback Jacob Eason will be active Sunday against the Titans and more.
news

Colts Mailbag: Slowing Down Aaron Rodgers & Co., More Touches For Michael Pittman Jr., Kemoko Turay's Early Role

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about how the Colts can try to slow down Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and a high-powered Green Bay Packers offense, how Indy can get Michael Pittman Jr. involved even more, what Kemoko Turay's potential role will look like early on and more.
news

Colts Mailbag: Michael Pittman Jr.'s Breakout, T.J. Carrie's Value, Why Not More Play Action & QB Sneaks?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about how rookie Michael Pittman Jr. can continue to find success after his breakout performance vs. the Titans, why the team is in good shape at nickel cornerback behind Kenny Moore II, why the Colts don't utilize more play action and quarterback sneaks and more.
news

Colts Mailbag: Blueprint To Beat Ravens, Adding Big-Name Wide Receivers, Who Starts At Running Back?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about whether the Colts could be interested in some big-name wide receivers this offseason, what it will take to defeat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, who might get the start, and the touches, at running back in that game and much more.
news

Colts Mailbag: Run Game Jumpstart Against Lions, Trade Deadline Approach, Getting Kemoko Turay Back

In this week's edition of the Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about whether Indy can get its run game back on track against today's opponent, the Detroit Lions, how the team will approach Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, when defensive end Kemoko Turay might possibly make his return to game action and much more.

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising