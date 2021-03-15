2021 Colts Free Agent Tracker

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2021 NFL free agency signing period is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 17. The Indianapolis Colts headed into the 2021 offseason with 19 players set to become free agents — either of the unrestricted (15) or restricted (4) variety.
Check back here for a comprehensive, up-to-date look at the status of those 19 players, and be sure to keep it tuned to Colts.com for all the latest on any additional free agency signings.
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
|Player
|Pos.
|'20 Team
|'21 Team
|More
|Denico Autry
|DT/DE
|IND
|-
|-
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|IND
|-
|-
|Trey Burton
|TE
|IND
|-
|-
|T.J. Carrie
|CB
|IND
|-
|-
|Le'Raven Clark
|G/T
|IND
|-
|-
|Chaz Green
|T
|IND
|-
|-
|T.Y. Hilton
|WR
|IND
|-
|-
|Malik Hooker
|S
|IND
|-
|-
|Justin Houston
|DE
|IND
|-
|-
|Joey Hunt
|C
|IND
|-
|-
|Marlon Mack
|RB
|IND
|-
|-
|Al-Quadin Muhammad
|DE
|IND
|-
|-
|Xavier Rhodes
|CB
|IND
|-
|-
|Anthony Walker
|LB
|IND
|-
|-
|Tavon Wilson
|S
|IND
|-
|-
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
|Player
|Pos.
|'20 Team
|'21 Team
|More
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|IND
|-
|-
|George Odum
|S
|IND
|-
|-
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|IND
|-
|-
|Tremon Smith
|CB
|IND
|-
|-