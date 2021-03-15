Free Agent Tracker

Presented by

2021 Colts Free Agent Tracker

Check back here for a comprehensive, up-to-date look at the status of the Indianapolis Colts' 2021 free agents, as well as the latest on the team's additional free agent signings.

Mar 15, 2021 at 02:01 PM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

free_agent_tracker-sherwin_williams

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2021 NFL free agency signing period is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 17. The Indianapolis Colts headed into the 2021 offseason with 19 players set to become free agents — either of the unrestricted (15) or restricted (4) variety.

Check back here for a comprehensive, up-to-date look at the status of those 19 players, and be sure to keep it tuned to Colts.com for all the latest on any additional free agency signings.

————————

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Table inside Article
Player Pos. '20 Team '21 Team More
Denico Autry DT/DE IND - -
Jacoby Brissett QB IND - -
Trey Burton TE IND - -
T.J. Carrie CB IND - -
Le'Raven Clark G/T IND - -
Chaz Green T IND - -
T.Y. Hilton WR IND - -
Malik Hooker S IND - -
Justin Houston DE IND - -
Joey Hunt C IND - -
Marlon Mack RB IND - -
Al-Quadin Muhammad DE IND - -
Xavier Rhodes CB IND - -
Anthony Walker LB IND - -
Tavon Wilson S IND - -

————————

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Table inside Article
Player Pos. '20 Team '21 Team More
Mo Alie-Cox TE IND - -
George Odum S IND - -
Zach Pascal WR IND - -
Tremon Smith CB IND - -

Related Content

news

2020 Colts Free Agent Tracker

Check back here for a comprehensive, up-to-date look at the status of the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 free agents, as well as the latest on the team's additional free agent signings.

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising