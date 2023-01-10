Top Takeaways: Colts GM Chris Ballard On Coaching Search, 2023 NFL Draft, 2022 Season And More From End Of Season Press Conference

Colts general manager Chris Ballard opened his press conference with three words:

"Look," Ballard said, "I failed."

Over the course of his annual end-of-season press conference, Ballard didn't shy away from taking responsibility for the Colts' 4-12-1 mark in 2022 – but he also expressed confidence he and the team's front office can fix the issues that led to that record, and get this franchise back to being a contender.

"I'm not going to sit up here and make excuses. I failed a lot of people," Ballard said. "Highly disappointed about where we're at, how the season went. I never take lightly what's at stake here. It's not the wins and losses, but people's lives are on the line — players' families, coaches' families, front office, people in this building, and I don't ever take that lightly. I'm disappointed where we're at. And ultimately it falls on my shoulders. I won't walk away from that, I won't run from that.

"Saying that, we'll grow from it and I'll grow from it. And I'll get better because of it."

Here are some of the most important things we heard and learned on Tuesday morning:

The Coaching Search

Ballard will lead the Colts' coaching search in the coming weeks, with Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay having the final say – which is no different than how the other 31 NFL teams operate. It'll be Ballard's second head coach interview process as the team's general manager, and he explained a lesson he learned from the first one in 2018 – when, of course, Josh McDaniels backed out and Frank Reich was later hired.

"Don't start with an end in mind," Ballard said. "It's big. A lot of times what happens is you get a vision of what you want — you've made your mind up, and then you might ignore somebody that's really freaking good right in front of your face.

"So we've got a very detailed process put together on the traits and attributes we're looking for in the head coach. Don't care which side of the ball. And then to be patient, take your time and make sure we have a thorough interview with everybody. Consistent, thorough. I don't care if it takes until mid-February to hire the head coach. It's about getting it right."

While whoever the Colts' next head coach is may be tasked with developing a young quarterback – more on that in a bit – that does not mean Ballard will only focus on coaches with offensive backgrounds in the search. More important is the overall plan to win, with the hope that the Colts would ideally have elite quarterback play but also with the acknowledgement only a handful of teams actually possess that.

"You got to be able to win with average to above average quarterback play. You gotta be able to find a way to win," Ballard said. "So it's gonna be very important, whether it's an offensive coach, defensive coach, special teams coach, the ability to build a plan around how we're going to win, what our identity is going to be and how we're going to win with who's playing quarterback is important.

"I think there is a way to win every game. You look across the league right now and teams that might not be getting great — they're not getting superstar quarterback play but getting solid quarterback play, they're finding ways to win."