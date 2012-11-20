CHEERLEADER OF THE WEEK: STEFANIE B.

Sunday: Wow this week has flown by! I started today with another run with Kevin and making a giant to-do list. I can almost not function without a to-do list and constantly updating my calendar! Today I spent preparing for tomorrow which is one of my absolute favorite days… FRIENDSGIVING!!! Tiffanie and I started this tradition a couple of years ago where we ask all of our friends to meet at one of our houses and have a Thanksgiving meal. Last year I had the honor of hosting and was in charge of my famous green bean casserole and baking the turkey. Unfortunately this was the first time I had ever cooked a turkey and made a major mistake! The turkey took so long to bake (probably because I accidently bought a twenty-five pound turkey) we had to eat everything else we had for dinner and wait until almost midnight to eat the turkey!! How funny!! Thankfully I have awesome friends who did not mind hanging out until then. This year to not make the same mistake twice, I decided to make the turkey today! After I got the turkey in the oven I watched the Colts vs. Patriots game with some friends. I still believe in blue!!!!! And I am so excited to see my favorite team stomp the Bills next Sunday!! If you have not already heard, the game next Sunday will be very special for one my amazing teammates! Megan M has been challenged by Blue to shave her beautiful locks off if $10,000 can be raised for Leukemia research! Please visit www.colts.com/chuckstrong to donate! Hope you enjoyed reading about my week! Wish you all a very happy Thanksgiving!