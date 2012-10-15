CHEERLEADER OF THE WEEK: SOPHIE T.

Thursday Oct. 4th

Today wasn't too exciting! I woke up and did a few things around the house while gathering things that I knew I would need for the game on Sunday! After I washed and found everything I packed my game day bag! You wouldn't think that we could fill up such a big bag for just one day but we seem to do it every game! Practice attire, comfy clothing for the locker room, appearance outfits, our game day outfit (skirt and jeans with chaps), business attire, and hair and make-up stuff sure do take up a lot of room! When I finally had my bag pretty well packed I reviewed my routines a few times and left the house just in time for my nail appointment! I LOVE getting my nails done, especially for games and appearances! After my nail appointment it was already just about time to leave to meet our Cheerleading coach, Theresa. Each cheerleader has to meet with our coach 3 times a year. It's time for all of the girls to have her second meeting and mine was today! The meeting went very well and it was nice to catch up with Theresa. At practices we stay so busy working on things that there never seems to be much time to talk about everyday life! When my meeting was over I then went to the practice field early and met some of the other girls so we could review and work on things to feel better prepared before actual practice started. Once again, practice went very well. We not only learned and worked on routines, we did fitness with our wonderful trainer, Sean. Each of our 4 squads auditioned each routine that will be used at this weekend's game! It's always fun to be able to watch and cheer on your team mates J After practice I went home had another late dinner and went to bed pretty quickly!

Friday Oct. 5th

Finally Friday! Today I went shopping for a few things! Well actually I only went to buy pink business attire for after Sunday's game, but left with a pair of jeans, a few shirts, a necklace, and some earrings. Oh well! You have to treat yourself every now and then right? After shopping I went home and got ready for the evening! My boyfriend, Mitch, and I went to dinner at The Cheesecake Factory, looked at a few stores at Keystone, and then went to the movies and saw The Master. We also went into the Apple store while we were there. I think the salesman talked me into buying my first IPhone! I'm now planning to buy the IPhone 5 within the next couple of weeks and can't wait! We had such a good night together but, I have to say I really didn't like the movie very much! I was a little too confusing for my tastes! Mitch loved it, though. When I got home I packed for the next day and went to bed!

Saturday Oct. 6th

This morning I could barely get out of bed! I have no idea why but I was completely exhausted! This morning I left my house at 9am so I could be at Core Pilates by 10am for a workout! There's nothing like starting your day off right by working out. After Sean kicked my butt I went to Sun Tan City, got some lunch and headed over to one of the local nursing homes. A few of us signed up today to visit with the residents. Erin, Melissa, Lindsey, Shaela, Shannon, and I helped them play bingo, sang karaoke, visited, and took pictures with those who wanted one. I could tell they really appreciated us coming, and it was a very rewarding experience. When I got home I finished packing my game day bag and decided to relax with Mitch the rest of the evening. We made a yummy dinner together. Steak, French fries, corn, and salad! I'm not sure if it was better than the Cheesecake Factory but it was pretty good if I must say so myself! When Mitch left I gave myself a pedicure, took a relaxing bubble bath and went to bed! Tomorrow will be here before I know it!

Sunday Oct. 7th