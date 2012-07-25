CHEERLEADER OF THE WEEK: SHELLY P.

Monday, 7-16-12:

Good Morning! It's Monday about 7:00am and I am awakened by my Great Dane (who needs an alarm clock?!). Mornings around here are hectic. Coffee in hand, the feeding frenzy begins. Animals fed, I throw in a load of laundry from the basket that seems to never be empty. We grab breakfast and head out the door. My daughter is excited to start her first day of church camp and I'm off to work. I work as a skincare specialist at a spa. I have the pleasure of working with some awesome co-workers, managers, and a great boss! My clients are truly the best! I love my job! When I got to work today, my boss asked me if I would do a phone interview for a skincare magazine! That took me by surprise but was such a cool thing to get to do! After a busy day at the spa, I head home to start supper. Tonight we are having baked salmon with peppers and spices and brussel sprouts. Then it's time to settle in for the evening. We all pile on the couch including our Great Dane. She makes a wonderful pillow! One of the shows we will catch tonight is the Bachlorette. See you tomorrow!

Tuesday, 7-17-12

It's Tuesday and I spend the first half of the day catching up on emails, going over some of my dance routines, watering my poor flowers, and getting a quick workout in. I have an appearance tonight before practice so I will leave a little earlier for Indy today. A little before noon, I am ready and out the door. For the first part of my drive, it is me and my IPod listening to some of my favorite music. Today it's a mix of Stateless, Damien Rice, Example, and Red on my playlist. I meet up with Stefanie B a fellow Colts Cheerleader and we share the rest of the way to Indy. I love riding with her! It makes the trip fly by! At our appearance tonight, we helped the Jr. Colts Cheerleaders with their uniform fitting. Talking with the girls and their parents was a lot of fun. Practice tonight was really exciting! We actually set up for a game! We worked on entering and exiting the field, our dances, and setting positions in the tunnel where the players come through! Well, I'm home and ready for some sleep! Good night!

Wednesday, 7-18-12

Good Morning! I'm up and going at 7:00 again. Today I take my daughter to get her cast taken off her arm! (She broke it tumbling. Six weeks of no swimming this summer was tough but she's a trooper!) We go to get ice cream afterwards to celebrate. I was being good…only a few bites of hers (that doesn't count, does it?). Then I'm off to the DMV to renew my driver's license. After an hour and a half and two trips (I didn't have all of my information) I decided to skip Zumba. I'm sad I really wanted to go tonight. I have a great instructor, great friends, and it's always a blast! Time to catch up on So You Think You Can Dance tonight!!! Not only is it my favorite show but my husband will probably admit it's his too (after Sons of Anarchy)! Tonight our English Bulldog decided to stretch out and claim his part of the couch. Well it's about time to call it a night, see you tomorrow!

Thursday, 7-19-12