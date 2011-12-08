Cheerleader of the Week: Sara F.

](http://www.colts.com/cheerleaders/Sara F./fa2f1f82-4941-4a0b-8dc7-673a968e2346)

Monday, November 28th 2011

Hey Colts Fans! My name is Sara and this is my third season with the Colts Cheerleaders. I am so excited to be able to share my week with you! This morning I was lucky enough to be able to sleep in a little and catch up on rest from the game the day before. Even though it was an early game, it really takes a lot out of you. I picked up some breakfast with Erin C. and our trip to Chicago for the day began. Erin works for a competitive cheer squad that is very close to my home town. A lot of times I'll ride along with her so she isn't on the road by herself. My mom met us along the way and we were able to spend some time together while Erin was hard at work. We were able to get some Christmas shopping done and have dinner before she dropped me off and we headed back.

Tuesday, November 29th 2011

When I woke up this morning I threw some laundry in and headed to the LA Fitness. Unfortunately my workout didn't last very long before I began to not feel well. I came home and put a movie on in hopes I would feel better by the time practice came along. I didn't end up making it to practice because I still wasn't feeling well and was in bed by 8 o'clock.

Wednesday, November 30th 2011

On Wednesday, I still wasn't feeling very well and spent most of the day finishing up my laundry and lounging around. I even began reading The Hunger Games. I ended up reading half of it in one sitting alone! Once my roommates were off work, they surprised me with some Panera soup and we decided to have a movie night. We watched Friends with Benefits, which was hilarious, and one of our favorites Beauty and the Beast. It was just what I needed!

Thursday, December 1st 2011

I woke up this morning feeling much better and headed to LA Fitness to get a good work out in. Once I got home I began to prepare for tonight's practice and had a lot to do. I had missed two dances from practice on Tuesday and was also given an opportunity to be able to teach a dance at tonight's practice. Luckily we have a website that we load all of the dances we learn to, this allowed me to be able to watch these videos from home and learn what I have missed on my own. After that I moved onto the dance that I will be teaching later tonight and will be performing as a pregame for the December 18th game. I had to figure out formations, different ripples and even went through and wrote out the choreography for the entire dance. I went to practice early so I would be able to go over the dances I just learned with the girls who were at practice on Tuesday and with music. When practice began, we had a huge surprise from our trainer Sean. For our workout today we were able to have a little fun and play flag football. We used our 4 squads as our team and had two playoff rounds and then a final superbowl game. My squad ended up winning our first game and made our way to the Superbowl! Squad three proudly walked away as the AFC Champs. Our practice ran smoothly, the dance I taught looked great, and it ended up being an overall really fun and productive practice.

Friday, December 2nd 2011

On Friday morning, I woke up and headed out immediately to start my errands. After LA Fitness, Sun Tan City and Target with my roommate we decided it was time to put our Christmas decorations up. We found new stockings for each of us and Radley, our dog, and put our Christmas tree up as well. Then it was time to get ready for a special dinner. Lauren's birthday is tomorrow and we decided to get all dressed up and have a nice meal for her downtown Indy tonight. She came over after she was off work to get ready together and we headed off to the Indianapolis Colts Grille to celebrate! It was my first time at the fairly new restaurant but it was delicious! There was large group of cheerleaders and even some girls who were on the squad previously with Lauren.

Saturday, December 3rd 2011

When I woke up on Saturday, I didn't have a lot to do so I decided to spend most of the morning reading more of The Hunger Games. I was only able to get about a fourth of the way through. It is such a good book and hard to put down but my roommates and I had to get up and start making some snacks for our game night that we had planned. We have a group of friends that live close by and get together with them every few weeks and have game or movie nights. Tonight's game was Scattergories. We split up and played boys verse girls, and of course girls won! It was a fun and relaxing night in with some great friends. I couldn't have asked for a better Saturday night.

Sunday, December 4th 2011