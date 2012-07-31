CHEERLEADER OF THE WEEK: LINDSEY F.

Monday: 7-23-12

Good Morning Colts Fans, Happy Monday! I hope you all enjoyed your weekend. Today I was able to sleep in, but not much. I am up and at 'em by 9:00am! There is not a lot on my agenda for this week. I am currently on summer break! I am SO thankful I get this time to take off from school. This fall, I will be a sophomore at IUPUI studying exercise science/Pre-PA. School starts back up again in less than a month, so today my beautiful mother is driving down from my hometown to visit me. I am SO unbelievably happy I get to spend the day with her. We have a lot of back to school shopping to do! From books and school supplies to back-to-school fall clothes, we managed to get everything we needed in a short day's work. To top the day off, my mother and I enjoyed a nice dinner downtown at one of my favorite restaurants, PF Changs. J Today could not have gone better or been more fun - I hope you all enjoyed your day as much as I did!

Tuesday: 7-24-12

Hello again - Tuesday mornings come pretty quick!! Every morning I like to brew a cup of coffee and spend about an hr catching up on my emails (and TV shows HAHA) from the night before. Today I finished my "To Do" list pretty quick; just in time to make my usual cycling class at LA Fitness! Cycling is one of my favorite forms of exercise. I try to sneak a cycling class in every week to switch things up. After my workout, I ran home to shower and freshen up. I have a lunch date planned with one of my VERY VERY best friends, Stephanie. Whenever Steph comes into town, we make it our job to eat out at some place new every time. Today we chose to eat at Naked Chopstix where we both enjoyed lots & lots of yummy sushi. Afterwards, we made a pit stop at Huddles Frozen Yogurt because every girl has a sweet tooth.. Right?! ;) After spending the day with Steph, I headed to practice where we learned and reviewed a lot of fun, new choreography! Today has been amazing, but I have to say the cake batter flavored yogurt with sprinkles on top was definitely the highlight!

Wednesday: 7-25-12