CHEERLEADER OF THE WEEK: LINDSEY F.

Hey there Colts Fans, thanks so much for stopping by! My name is Lindsey F and this is my second season as a Sweetheart of the Horseshoe. I am so happy I get to share my fun, laid back week with all of you. I hope you enjoy! – XOXO, Lindsey

Jul 31, 2012 at 04:12 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

Monday: 7-23-12

Good Morning Colts Fans, Happy Monday! I hope you all enjoyed your weekend. Today I was able to sleep in, but not much. I am up and at 'em by 9:00am! There is not a lot on my agenda for this week. I am currently on summer break! I am SO thankful I get this time to take off from school. This fall, I will be a sophomore at IUPUI studying exercise science/Pre-PA.  School starts back up again in less than a month, so today my beautiful mother is driving down from my hometown to visit me. I am SO unbelievably happy I get to spend the day with her. We have a lot of back to school shopping to do! From books and school supplies to back-to-school fall clothes, we managed to get everything we needed in a short day's work. To top the day off, my mother and I enjoyed a nice dinner downtown at one of my favorite restaurants, PF Changs. J Today could not have gone better or been more fun - I hope you all enjoyed your day as much as I did!

Tuesday: 7-24-12

Hello again - Tuesday mornings come pretty quick!! Every morning I like to brew a cup of coffee and spend about an hr catching up on my emails (and TV shows HAHA) from the night before. Today I finished my "To Do" list pretty quick; just in time to make my usual cycling class at LA Fitness! Cycling is one of my favorite forms of exercise. I try to sneak a cycling class in every week to switch things up.  After my workout, I ran home to shower and freshen up.  I have a lunch date planned with one of my VERY VERY best friends, Stephanie. Whenever Steph comes into town, we make it our job to eat out at some place new every time. Today we chose to eat at Naked Chopstix where we both enjoyed lots & lots of yummy sushi. Afterwards, we made a pit stop at Huddles Frozen Yogurt because every girl has a sweet tooth.. Right?! ;) After spending the day with Steph, I headed to practice where we learned and reviewed a lot of fun, new choreography! Today has been amazing, but I have to say the cake batter flavored yogurt with sprinkles on top was definitely the highlight!

Wednesday: 7-25-12

Good Morning Colts Fans! Today I spent the day going through my new school books to see what is in store for me this next semester in school.  I am always so excited to see what I will be learning about.  I really do look forward to school starting because I love learning, and I like the daily routine that school brings.  After reviewing my new books and updating my upcoming school calendar, (yes, I am a little obsessed with being organized) I took a break and went for a nice, relaxing jog around the neighborhood. My roommates (Current cheerleaders, Julia and Ann, and Alumni Cheerleader, Ashli A) returned home from work, and we all decided to stay in for the night. Once the season starts, our schedules get a little hectic and it's a lot more difficult to make time for each other. So tonight was a much needed "girls night!"  We made a fabulous dinner consisting of lemon-zested tilapia, green beans and quinoa. It was so nice to spend time with the girls and to catch up on our favorite TV shows – The Bachelorette Season Finale and, of course, The Olympics!!!  Today has been relaxing and enjoyable. Sweet Dreams, Colts Nation!

 
Lindsey_F_ArticleImg1.jpg

Thursday: 7-26-12

Hello Again, Carpe Diem! Today I am meeting with my small group from church. Every Thursday, a group of girls and I get together and meet at Starbucks for a coffee and spend some time going through devotionals, praying for one another and catching up. I look forward to Thursdays every week for this very reason! Afterwards, I hit the gym before heading home to freshen up. I take this time at the gym to use their mirrors and polish my dances before tonight's practice. Thursday night practices are always held at the Colts Complex. Here we practice formations and really get a feel for the turf so there are no surprises on game day!  The last hour of our three-hour practice is dedicated to fitness. Tonight we did a mixture of piloxing and HIIT cardio. I am exhausted from today's practice – It's time to go home and rest up for tomorrow!  Sweet dreams!

Friday: 7-27-12

TGIF!!! Today I got to sleep in a little after a night full of dancing and fitness. Every Friday I head over to Core Pilates and Fitness for more HIIT training! A few other girls from the squad join me, which makes the workout more enjoyable, and the time flies by. Afterwards, I headed home to get ready for the day. I am shopping with my roommate and current cheerleader, Julia! We are on the hunt for a country outfit and cowgirl boots – we have a country concert to attend to tomorrow! Finally it's dinnertime. I have plans to go on a dinner date with a good friend of mine who happened to be in town. It was so nice to take a break from our busy schedules and to catch up over dinner! It was nevertheless a simple Friday but I enjoyed it. I have a big day ahead of me tomorrow – looking forward to seeing my favorite country stars take the stage! Good Night all!

Saturday: 7-28-12

Saturday mornings are always dedicated to working out.  My roommate and alumni cheerleader, Ashli A. and I wake-up early and head to LA fitness where we ran and went through a lifting routine. The trainers sometimes come up to us and joke around, stating that we are crazy and "sure do know how to work out!"  And as if that's not enough, we both then head over to Core Pilates and Fitness for more Cardio and HIIT training.  I think we just might be crazy!! Finally, at 1pm I am finished with my workouts and it is time for lunch!   I am bursting with excitement because tonight I will be wearing my cowgirl boots to Lucas Oil! I won't be on the sidelines tonight but I will be on the floor right next to the stage singing along with Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney!  The concert was beyond amazing!  I couldn't have asked for a better Saturday!  Being in Lucas Oil made me super excited for the first preseason game – 15 more days Colts Fans! I look forward to seeing you all there!

 
Lindsey_F_ArticleImg2.jpg
Lindsey_F_ArticleImg3.jpg

Sunday: 7-29-12

Good Morning, Colts Fans! It's Sunday here in Indy and today is an exciting day for Colts Nation - Training Camp has officially begun! I couldn't make it out to Anderson University for Day 1 but I am looking forward to meeting some of you there! This Sunday, like most, a group of us girls got together and attended church. Next stop was the gym to get a quick workout in before enjoying the rest of the day. It's 90 degrees out and beautiful so we had no other option but to spend the day poolside. Lucky for us, Allie J has a wonderful pool so we we're able to soak up the sun!  While at the pool, I met three beautiful little girls who I befriended and enjoyed spending the day with! Thank you all for letting me share my week with you – I look forward to seeing some of you on Game Day! Bleed Blue.  - XOXO, Lindsey

Lindsey_F_ArticleImg4.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Get your tickets to the 2023 Colts Cheerleaders Final Audition Showcase!

The 2023 squad will be announced at Hilbert Circle Theatre on Monday, April 17. Don't miss it!
news

Colts Cheerleaders To Select 2022 Squad On May 7: WATCH LIVE

Tickets are free, but fans must pre-register at Colts.com/Showcase to download their ticket. The showcase will also be livestreamed on Colts.com.
news

Audition To Be A Colts Cheerleader!

Wed., April 6, 5 p.m. ET – Deadline for candidates to apply for the squad at Colts.com/auditions. Candidates must be at least 18 years old by June 1, 2022, and have a high school diploma or its equivalent as of July 1, 2022.  
news

WATCH LIVE: Colts Cheer To Select 2021 Squad

The Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders will host their Final Audition Showcase on Monday, May 17 LIVE on Colts.com.
news

The Next Chapter: Colts Introduce 2019 Cheerleaders 

With a new vision and a new team, the Colts Cheerleaders are ready to kick off 2019. 
news

Meet The Colts Cheer Finalists: Two Sisters And An Auctioneer

This week, 47 finalists have been practicing and perfecting their performances - chasing their dream of becoming a Colts cheerleader. Among them, a pair of sisters and a fourth-generation auctioneer.   
news

Lexie Ends Season With Pro Bowl, Returns With Renewed Purpose

It's the highest honor bestowed on a cheerleader - being selected to represent her team at the NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando. For Lexie, it was a dream come true and one that replaced a dream she had recently let go.  
news

Meet The Cheerleader Of The Week: Caroline 

news

Meet The Cheerleader Of The Week: Sarah

news

Meet The Cheerleader Of The Week: Rachel

It's a story of faith, triumph, and hope. But it's not the story of a football player. It's the story of a cheerleader who suffered a football-like injury and found a way to empower and inspire others while healing herself. 
news

Meet The Cheerleader Of The Week: Nina

news

Meet The Cheerleader Of The Week: Rose

Advertising