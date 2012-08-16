CHEERLEADER OF THE WEEK: KRISTINE A.

It's the day we've been anticipating for quite some time… it's GAME DAY! My alarm went off at 6:00 AM and I was out the door by 6:30 AM! Luckily, my roommate, teammate, and friend, Brittany B. and I do not live very far from downtown, so we hopped in the car and drove to Lucas Oil Stadium! Our call time was 7:00 AM (that's right 6 1/2 hours before kickoff), so we went straight to our locker room to drop off our game day bags, stretch, and get ready to practice on the field. We were on the field at 7:30 AM and practiced for about an hour before the Jr. Cheerleaders met us on the field to practice their pregame routine. After practice, we went back to the locker room, where breakfast was waiting for us! We all sat down, had breakfast, and socialized for a few minutes before it was time to get ready for a pregame appearance! I changed into my appearance attire and, not long after, it was time for hair and makeup! Stylists from our sponsor, Tyler Mason Salon & Spa, come to each game to make sure that we look our best before we take the field. My appearance was dancing in the "Fan Zone" this game, so my squad (the "Tall Squad") went outside to dance to the live music that was playing in the "Fan Zone". After our appearance, we did not have much time, so we quickly changed into our uniforms and before we knew it, we were being called to the prayer circle that we have as a team before each game. When our prayer and brief meeting were complete, we grabbed our pompoms and took the field. The feeling of stepping out onto the field is one that could never get old. I was especially excited to see Andrew Luck and the other new Colts players on the field for the first time, and they certainly did not disappoint! It felt great being on the field for a victory, and I hope there are many more to come in the regular season! After the game, I went to dinner with my parents, my teaching partner, Monica, and her daughter, Jada, who were at the game as well. Exhausted, my parents and I headed back to my place to watch the Closing Ceremonies of the Olympics and relax! As always, it was great to spend time with my family! Well, that's all from me… I hope you enjoyed hearing about my week and GO COLTS!