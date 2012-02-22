CHEERLEADER OF THE WEEK: CRISTINA S.

Cristina's Cheerleader of the Week

Monday February 13, 2012

Buenos Dias (Good Morning) Colts Fans!! My name is Cristina S. and this is my first year on the Colts Cheerleading Team. I feel so blessed to be a part of this amazing group of women and to be a part of this organization. I am so excited to share with all of you my week and a little bit more about myself.

Today I woke up at 8 a.m. and had a bowl of my favorite cereal for breakfast, Honey Bunches of Oats. I then had a conference call with my sales and marketing business coach and my boss at 8:30 a.m. I am the Director of Sales for a professional sports team here in Indianapolis. Today I worked from home and had one meeting with a potential sponsor at 2 p.m. After wrapping up work around 6 p.m. I got a phone call from one of my best friends and former Colts Cheerleader, Monica. She ended her season early this year due to her husband being transferred to North Carolina for his career. I miss her dearly but we do speak frequently. I then got some laundry done, went grocery shopping, and watched "The Ugly Truth" with Matt, my boyfriend. Goodnight everyone!

Tuesday February 14, 2012

Happy Valentine's Day!! I woke up at 8 a.m. again today and made some follow up phone calls with my clients. Then I stopped at a CVS to get a card for Matt and some medicine because he hadn't been feeling well. Then I called my mom, dad, and two sisters to wish them a Happy Valentine's Day.

My family is everything to me. I grew up in a traditional Puerto Rican Catholic home where my mother stayed home with us girls and my father worked as a research veterinarian. I wouldn't have it any other way. My two younger sisters are 16 and 19 years old. My immediate family lives in Zionsville, IN and my extended family still lives in Puerto Rico. I am planning on going to visit them this July.

I then had lunch with my sales and marketing business coach before my 2 p.m. meeting with a potential sponsor. I wrapped up work early, around 5 p.m., and got ready for a wonderful Valentine's Day dinner. Matt took me to Mo's downtown Indy for dinner. If you have not been there it is a must have. Their food is delicious and the Mo's cookie is to die for. Goodnight!

Wednesday February 15, 2012

Buenos Dias!! Woke up at 8 a.m. today and had a meeting with another potential sponsor and ended my work day at 5:45 p.m. At 6 p.m. I went to my TRX workout at Core Pilates in Carmel, which is our official training sponsor. Erin taught the workout today and I felt amazing afterwards. Cassie was also at the workout, as well as her boyfriend Neil, and her father. After, our workout we all ate at McAllister's where Matt met us there since he had just got done with work. Then, I went home and relaxed for a little bit before going to bed.

Thursday February 16, 2012

Cannot believe it is already Thursday. I woke up at 8 a.m. and did the usual follow up calls and then went to my 10:30 a.m. meeting with a potential sponsor. Around noon I met up with my mom at McAllister's for lunch. It was great catching up with her and seeing what she had been doing all week. My mom and I try to see each other at least once a week. She surprised me this week with a new coat and a Valentine's Day goodie bag with Dove dark chocolates, which are my favorite, peanut butter cookies, and a mug that says "Luv Ya," with a dog holding a heart. That was very sweet of her to get me. She sure knows exactly what sweets I love. After lunch I was off to my second meeting for the day at 2 p.m. Then, I headed home to finish up some email and make some phone calls before ending my work day at 5:30 p.m. Matt and I then made tacos for dinner. Goodnight! So excited tomorrow is Friday!

Friday February 17, 2012

Woke up to such a beautiful sunny morning and turned out to be a warm sunny day. I cannot believe that in the middle of February I would not be wearing a coat, such a blessing though for me because I do not like the cold weather at all. I was born on an Island! Had the usual work day again with waking up at 8 a.m. and had two meetings and ended my day a little early today at 5 p.m. I took our dog Indy to the dog park because he absolutely loves playing with other dogs and it was the perfect weather to do so. After leaving the dog park I headed to Steak and Shake to buy my sister, Mildred, the 16 year old, a strawberry milkshake because she just got her wisdom teeth taken out. Then I ordered some Chinese food for my family and Matt and had that for dinner. After, dinner my dad had rented "The Rum Diaries" so we all watched the movie. The movie was filmed in Puerto Rico which was really neat, however the movie really had no plot to it so I would not personally recommend it. Then, I headed home and went to sleep. It was great spending time with my family tonight. I am looking forward to sleeping in tomorrow morning.

Saturday February 18, 2012

I slept in today which felt wonderful and it was another beautiful day outside. Matt, Indy and I went on a walk in the afternoon. I did some cleaning and laundry and just relaxed for most of the day. My weeks end up being so busy that if I get the chance to relax on the weekend that is exactly what I will do. Matt and I had dinner at a friend's house tonight, so I made brownies as the dessert. They were still warm in the center when we ate them, just perfect! That was my day, not too eventful, but it was just what I needed after a busy week.

Sunday February 19, 2012