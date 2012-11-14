CHEERLEADER OF THE WEEK: CORTNEY L.

Happy Sunday! Today was the first Colts Cheer and Dance Classic! I headed over to Brebeuf bright and early! We would be performing as exhibition throughout the competition, so all of us girls decided to get there early to run through our routines together. After a bit of practicing we got a tour of the school & each looked over our schedule for the day. We all were assigned a team to escort throughout the school, to their locker room, team picture, warm up, and practice areas. I got an AWESOME team. The girls of Lighting Xtreme were all hilarious and I'm glad I got to hang out with them for a bit today. They had a great performance as well. Watching their coaches, so proud of their girls, reminded me of my old studio dance competitions with the Dance Factory of Crown Point. After escorting my team, I headed over to help out Matt Bowen in the photography portion of the competition. All the teams got a picture with the Superbowl trophy. It was cool seeing so many of the girls get so excited to be near the trophy! Once I got done over there, I got ready to perform with my team as exhibition! This was exciting. Seeing how excited the younger teams were to watch us perform made me even more proud to be part of this team and part of this organization. Our performance ended the competition, so once we were done; we began the tear-down portion of the day. Hosting a dance and cheer competition is A LOT of work. It took us a few hours but all of us cheerleaders successfully carried out all of the spring board floors and got the school cleaned up before leaving. By the end of tear down we were all a bit slap happy, but we are seriously COLTSTRONG! We all headed home & I got ready and went over to Tyler's house for dinner. It was a great end to a great day.