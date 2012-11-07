CHEERLEADER OF THE WEEK: ALLIE J.

Saturday: I began my day earlier than I'd liked to but I had to get up for a hair appointment at Tyler Mason with my stylist Christina to prepare for game day. I scheduled it early because immediately following I was headed to an appearance at the Greenwood Park Mall. Megan M and I had a wonderful time meeting a lot of awesome Colts fans and hearing about their excitement for the game against the Dolphins. I normally am NOT a fan of shopping but following the appearance, I stuck around the mall and updated my fall wardrobe. A little later I stopped by Sun Tan City for a spray tan, went home, packed my game-day bag, and rehearsed the rest of the night!

Sunday:HAPPY* *GAME DAY! I Woke up at 4:30 and was in the locker room by 6:00 am. It sure didn't feel like I got an extra hour of sleep last night! We had a full half-time rehearsal on the field with our dance partners – military guys who agreed to perform with us. Josh, my partner, is a current Marine who informed me that he found out he was doing the show the night before. He learned the entire routine this morning! After practice, I enjoyed our incredible locker room breakfast, went to hair and make- up and performed with some of the girls in the Fan Zone. Before I knew it, it was GAME TIME. We put on our military-inspired uniforms and took the field. The half-time show went beautifully other than the microphones cutting out for the last bit of our song. The guys danced so well and were such good sports to perform with us. It was an honor to pay tribute in this way. The Colts victory over Miami was so exciting and to find out that Coach Pagano was in the locker room made it even better! I celebrated following the win with my boyfriend, my parents, and my grandparents at The Rathskellar, went home and crashed in bed!