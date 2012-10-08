CHEERLEADER OF THE WEEK: ALLEGRA J.

Wednesday:

We've made it to Wednesday! 6 am rolls around and I am up for work. I have some great sales at work so I feel good about the day. I usually go home to relax after work on Wednesdays, but today I have a dentist appointment. Lucky me, I have my cleaning scheduled with a great dental hygienist, and very own teammate, Nicole K! I'm not a fan of the dentist so it was nice to see a familiar face. She did a great job, and I walked away having a great experience! I headed on home after the dentist to find "The Notebook" on TV. Definitely a classic for Cassia and I. Cheesy, but still so great! We hang out and relax for awhile before getting stuff ready for the next day. Tomorrow is Thursday, which means practice again! I always pack everything up the night before because I feel like I leave with a million bags in the morning. I don't want to forget anything! Today seemed like I was on the go all day. I'm definitely in need of some sleep. Good night Colts fans!

Thursday:

I woke up to such a rainy day! That always makes it more difficult to get the day going. It definitely calls for another Starbucks run before heading to the office. At work everyone agrees that today is one of those days that you want to curl up on the couch and watch movies all day. Thank goodness the sun is out by the time I head to practice. Our coach, Theresa, and our intern, Kristen, surprise us at practice with a sweet treat of some amazing trail mix they put together for us. It definitely put a smile on all of our faces. It was very thoughtful of them! We learned a new routine tonight and cleaned two other ones. Practice was short and sweet but we got a lot done. We've definitely accomplished a lot this week. After practice Erin held a workout for us. It was pure cardio, which can be tough but definitely rewarding in the end! After practice I headed on home. The end of the week is almost here!

Friday:

TGIF! Fridays are casual days at work, which is a nice treat at the end of the week. My manager was awesome enough to bring us in breakfast this morning too. Today is off to a great start! Fridays are my busiest days at work with last minute sales coming in. 5 o'clock comes sooner than I realize which is fine with me because that means it's the weekend! I head on home after work and change because I'm meeting by best friend Alex for dinner. I was on the dance team with Alex in college. She's a senior at IU this year and came home for the weekend. We always make plans to see each other whenever we can because we have such busy schedules! We went to this great little sushi place in Zionsville. It's always good to see her and catch up. After dinner I head on home and finally RELAX! The weekdays are always so busy so by the time Friday night rolls around I'm ready for some R & R. I stay awake just long enough to watch Making the Team (for those of you who don't know, that's a show about the audition process for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) and shortly after I'm fast asleep!

Saturday: