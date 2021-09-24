5 Things To Watch: Colts At Titans, Week 3

3. Inside the Xavier Rhodes vs. Julio Jones matchup

Rhodes does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game and is tracking toward making his 2021 debut after missing Weeks 1 and 2 with a calf injury. The return of the 31-year-old veteran is certainly welcome news ahead of facing a Titans passing attack headlined by receiver A.J. Brown and Julio Jones.

The offseason addition of Jones in Tennessee offset the loss of Corey Davis (65 catches, 984 yards in 2020) and gives the Titans two physical, fast receivers with which opposing secondaries have to contend.

"Those guys are not your typical big guys," Rhodes said. "These guys are your fast, physical, can come out of their breaks, can run fast, I'm going to keep over-emphasizing the fast part because they both are fast. And you just gotta be on top of those guys."

Rhodes has plenty of experience against Jones in his career - he faced him four times when he was with the Vikings and Jones was with the Falcons. Rhodes' stats in coverage against Jones in those games, per PFF:

12 targets

5 receptions

58 yards

3 pass break-ups

0 TDs

Still, Jones had six catches for 128 yards against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 and remains one of the most dangerous receivers in the NFL.

"He's a guy that's big, fast, physical but can also run almost every route in the route tree," Rhodes said. "We all know about Julio, we've all seen Julio in his career, the things he does, the routes he runs, the marvelous catches he's made throughout his career, he's one of those guys -- he's going to make some catches. He's going to make some great catches, tough catches. We just gotta move on to the next play and stop him as much as you can."

Defending the combination of Jones and Brown will be a challenge for the Colts' defense. But when those two guys were brought up, Rhodes quickly interjected:

"They got a running back too. Don't forget about that big piece."

4. How Colts aim to slow down Derrick Henry

There is, of course, no forgetting about Henry. The 6-foot-3, 247 pound running back is built like a truck yet runs like a Ferrari. His stiff-arms are ready-made for Instagram highlights and since the start of the 2019 season, no player has had more rushing attempts, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

"All I gotta say is we're gonna tackle him," safety Julian Blackmon said, getting progressively more fired up as he talked. "Yes, he's going to stiff-arm. Yes, we know that. We're going to tackle him. We have to. We have to. It's a point of emphasis for us to tackle him. 2-2. He's going to get the ball. Get him down. That's what we know."

But how do you tackle Henry?

The Colts know they have to stay locked in to their assignments and gaps at all times. Discipline is critical.

And just as critical: When you're in the right place, tackling him low.

"He's a big guy," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "But every man, no matter how big you are, you can't run without your legs."

So the Colts focused on hamstring tackles this week. And there's a certain mentality necessary to successfully bringing down Henry, too.

"It's a mentality of a want-to," Blackmon said. "Because as soon as you kind of pause and are like (hesitates), you're on a highlight. You're on ESPN. That's what you're on. So you can't second-guess. You have to go in there and want to tackle. It's a want-to thing."

But sometimes even all that isn't enough to bring down Henry. That's where this defense's built-in mindset to sprint to the ball comes in handy.

"We're going to have seven-plus to the ball on every play," Blackmon said. "That's our goal."

So, to bring down Henry, it'll take proper discipline, desire, technique and support. There's a reason why he's the best running back on the planet. Not many can stop him.

But if a defense can limit Henry's impact, it gives their team a good chance to win. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Titans are 6-10 when Henry rushes for fewer than 100 yards. When he goes for 100 or more?

The Titans are 15-2.

"We know who we are, we know who he is," linebacker Darius Leonard said. "It's a thing that you say, you respect him but don't be scared of him and that's the thing you all have to understand. We play ball, we played against these guys, it's been going on Year 4 for me. There's no fear in anybody's heart that's going against him and you have to understand that.

"There's one football and there's eleven guys on defense just trying to get to the ball. We have to make sure we do that."

5. Can Michael Pittman build on a career day?

Before Michael Pittman ripped off eight catches for 123 yards against the Rams on Sunday, his career high in receiving yards came in last year's trip to Nashville – a seven-catch, 101-yard showing in the Colts' 34-17 win over the Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Pittman was targeted 12 times in Week 2 – the most targets a Colts player has had since Week 10 of the 2019 season (Eric Ebron). Reich likes to both spread the ball around and ride the hot hand; against the Rams, Pittman was on fire to the point where he had the ball thrown his way more than any Colts player in nearly two years.

"I got the targets and the production was there," Pittman said.

Is it really that simple?

"I mean, I think so," he laughed.

What Pittman did against the Rams, though, came as no surprise to anyone who's watched his growth over the last year.