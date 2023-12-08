Colts rule out T Braden Smith, RB Jonathan Taylor for Week 14 game vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Colts on Friday ruled out tackle Braden Smith (knee) and running back Jonathan Taylor (thumb) for their Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Shane Steichen said.
Smith exited the Colts' Week 13 win over the Tennessee Titans with a knee injury. Taylor sustained his thumb injury in Week 12 and underwent surgery last week.
Cornerback JuJu Brents (quad), who has not played since Week 7 but was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, was not ruled out Friday. Linebacker EJ Speed (knee) did not practice Wednesday and Thursday but was not ruled out Friday as well.
Defensive tackle Grover Stewart will play in his first game since Week 6.
The Colts' final practice report of Week 14: