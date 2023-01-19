2022 Rookie Review: How Bernhard Raimann Handled Gauntlet Of Pass Rushers As Colts' Left Tackle

Take PFF grades for what you will, but hearing general manager Chris Ballard last week, it sounds like it roughly aligns with how the Colts viewed the third-rounder's rookie year. And as the Colts look to improve their offensive line in 2023, the way Raimann played down the stretch means he could be a potential solution going forward.

"Encouraged by him, very encouraged," Ballard said. "Early was rough, as it is for most left tackles. I mean, we want them to be Jonathan Ogden the second they walk in the league or (Anthony) Castonzo. We forget Anthony had his struggles early.

"Most left tackles do have their struggles early, but to his credit, I'll never forget leaving New England and Bernhard (Raimann) is passionate, cares and wants to do the right thing. He's got tears in his eyes walking to the bus. I remember telling him, I said, 'Look, you're going to have days like this in this league.' And I said, 'But your mental toughness and your ability to reset is important.' And I said, 'And for you to make it, you have to do that.' To the kid's credit, he battled his (expletive) off. He got better each week.