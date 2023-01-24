2022 Rookie Review: Don't Forget About Andrew Ogletree

Ogletree didn't take a straight line to the NFL – he began his college career as a wide receiver at Division-II Findlay, then moved to tight end after transferring to Youngstown State, where he became just the third player in the last 20 years to be drafted out of that program.

But the jump in competition from Division II to FCS to the NFL didn't phase Ogletree as training camp got underway.

"Switching from receiver to tight end, I was always a big receiver," Ogletree said in August. "I weighed about 225-230. I was always bigger than the DBs, and now that I weigh 260-plus, it's a real advantage for me and a disadvantage for them because I've got the size, I say I've got some speed and I can jump. I mean, put them all together, you have a pretty good player (laughing)."